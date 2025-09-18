What It's Like To Travel To Ukraine's 'Paris Of The East' Now

There have always been many reasons to visit Lviv, a beautiful city full of history in western Ukraine. It's known for its rich cultural energy, its UNESCO World Heritage status, and its legacy as a literary and intellectual hub in Europe's second-largest country by area. Lviv's architecture has been well preserved — an eclectic mix of Renaissance, Baroque, Art Nouveau, Gothic, and more. The Old Town features cobblestone streets, a clock tower, bars and cafes, bookstores, and an opera house. High above the city sits Vysokyi Zamok, an ancient castle with sweeping views; nearby, historic Lychakiv Cemetery is an open-air museum. Lviv is also the coffee capital of Ukraine, well paired with handmade chocolates found throughout the city in artisan shops and bakeries. It is a clean, walkable city – a romantic's dream. When Rick Steves visited in 2019, he described Rynok Square as "Euro-cozy," surrounded by colorful facades, stone squares, and ornate fountains, where you could spend days — and keep coming back.

Lviv — pronounced "lyah-VIEW" (or "luh-VEEV" by English speakers), had long been considered very safe to visit in modern times, but it has been significantly impacted by the Russian war since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Located just 46 miles from Poland's border — closer than Kyiv, about 335 miles away — it has sustained less damage than many eastern cities, and has become a humanitarian and logistics hub for the country. Now more than three years in, Lviv continues to serve displaced persons and NGOs, repurposing restaurants and cafes once teeming with tourists, while trying to preserve a sense of prewar normalcy for residents. But as the war creeps westward, Lviv has faced missile strikes and drone attacks as Russia targets infrastructure and resolve. As a result, the U.S. State Department currently lists Ukraine as a Level 4 — "Do Not Travel."