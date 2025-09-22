Long Itineraries Are Out As Samantha Brown Predicts This Simple And Affordable New Travel Trend

Let's be honest, traveling can be exhausting. Tiny airplane seats, long layovers, packed itineraries, and constant moving from one destination to the next. Sometimes you come back from a vacation feeling like you need another vacation. Journeying to new places can be intoxicating, of course, but it can also be tiring and stressful. Which is why it comes as absolutely no surprise that one of the latest travel trends to emerge in 2025 is hyperlocal tourism.

According to travel guru Samantha Brown, keeping travel just a drive's distance away not only saves travelers money but also stress. "People want restful time with their family," she tells Parade.com. Keeping things close allows travelers to stretch their travel budget, avoid the typical travel annoyances, and really relax while enjoying — like really enjoying — some much-needed respite from the grind of everyday life. Especially when you're traveling with kids, which can be stressful enough as it is, keeping things local just makes things a lot easier. Plus, since you're typically spending a lot less money on a staycation, you'll be able to squeeze in a lot more of these mini-trips throughout the year. Which, honestly, is a big win.