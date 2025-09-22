Long Itineraries Are Out As Samantha Brown Predicts This Simple And Affordable New Travel Trend
Let's be honest, traveling can be exhausting. Tiny airplane seats, long layovers, packed itineraries, and constant moving from one destination to the next. Sometimes you come back from a vacation feeling like you need another vacation. Journeying to new places can be intoxicating, of course, but it can also be tiring and stressful. Which is why it comes as absolutely no surprise that one of the latest travel trends to emerge in 2025 is hyperlocal tourism.
According to travel guru Samantha Brown, keeping travel just a drive's distance away not only saves travelers money but also stress. "People want restful time with their family," she tells Parade.com. Keeping things close allows travelers to stretch their travel budget, avoid the typical travel annoyances, and really relax while enjoying — like really enjoying — some much-needed respite from the grind of everyday life. Especially when you're traveling with kids, which can be stressful enough as it is, keeping things local just makes things a lot easier. Plus, since you're typically spending a lot less money on a staycation, you'll be able to squeeze in a lot more of these mini-trips throughout the year. Which, honestly, is a big win.
Ideas for a hyperlocal vacation
One of the appeals to taking a hyperlocal trip is that since minimal travel is involved, you can take it pretty much anytime. A long weekend? Sure. A one-night getaway? Even better. Without the stress of logistics and travel time, you gain flexibility. Of course, if you live in a big city, taking a hyperlocal trip is easy. In Los Angeles, you can plan a full day of sightseeing via a secret bus route. In Manhattan, you can simply hop a train to Queens and embark on a foodie tour in one of New York's most lively neighborhoods. But honestly, all you need is a little creativity to create a memorable trip.
Brown recommends trying a locally based home swap or checking out weekend getaways built for relaxation. Visit a farm or winery for an evening out in nature — many of these places also have B&Bs attached where they can host you overnight. Or book a campsite nearby and pitch a tent for a family glamping weekend. Make it extra cozy with a themed menu, lots of string lights, and some soft tunes. Take a little road trip to a museum, visit a historic site, or book some tours in a nearby town. As long as you're in the presence of great company (even if that company is just yourself), you're in for a great hyperlocal vacation.