One of the most famous chroniclers of American pioneer life is Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the partially autobiographical "Little House on the Prairie" book series. Through her writing, she vividly depicted pioneer life for generations of readers. The nine-book series follows the Ingalls family from Laura's childhood to early adulthood, recounting experiences of white settlers homesteading in the American Midwest and West during the late 1800s. While beloved around the world and widely read, the books' legacy is complex. During the era they depict, the U.S. government was forcibly removing Native Americans from their lands and opening the territory to settlers under the Homestead Act of 1862. The Ingalls family was among those who moved west under these policies, claiming a homestead in what is now South Dakota and helping establish the town of De Smet — the real-life "little town on the prairie."

Today, De Smet remains a small community of around 1,000 residents, but it welcomes thousands of visitors each year, drawn to the history and small-town charm made famous by the "Little House" books and television series. Pioneer heritage is the main attraction: Visitors can see authentic Ingalls family artifacts, tour historic sites where the family lived and worked, try their hand at pioneer-era activities, and attend the popular annual summer pageant. De Smet also offers boutique shopping, local eateries, and access to outdoor recreation, including fishing, hunting, camping, birdwatching, and golf. City leaders have also announced plans to expand local agricultural industries and strengthen the economy.

Located in northeastern South Dakota, De Smet is about 55 miles north of Interstate 90 and 45 miles west of Interstate 29. Sioux Falls, the closest major city known for its artsy vibe and scenic waterfalls, is approximately 100 miles away. Two regional airports, in Huron and Watertown, are each within a 55-mile radius.