Portugal's 'Seafood Paradise' Has Golden Beaches And Wild Architectural Swimming Pools That Fill With The Tides

Matosinhos's beaches are loved for their golden sands and clean water. One of the most popular is Praia de Matosinhos, if not for the lively atmosphere, then for its easy access from the city center. It's just a 10-minute walk from the center and right off the Matosinhos (Praia) stop on the bus 500 route, which proceeds from neighboring Porto. The beach is known for its soft sands and café-lined promenade. It's home to Janet Echelman's giant public sculpture called "She Changes," a billowing structural net that moves with the wind as a tribute to Matosinhos's fishermen.

Praia de Matosinhos can get a bit crowded, especially during peak season (travel expert Rick Steves recommends visiting Portugal in shoulder seasons for fewer crowds). Plus, its proximity to the city and the bustling port of Leixões can be off-putting to some. Luckily, Matosinhos's other beaches are wonderful alternatives. A bit south of Praia de Matosinhos, Praia Internacional, for example, is a quieter stretch of sand with ample space for tanning or going on a run. It's also a popular surfing spot, with several surf schools.

Then, there are the Leça da Palmeira beaches in the north of town. The twin beaches are gorgeous, full of rocky outcrops spilling out into the sea. But they're most famous for being home to the Leça Swimming Pool complex. Built in 1966 by architect Alvaro Siza, it comprises two pools, a café, and changing rooms. The pools were designed to blend into the rocky coastal landscape, with low-lying walls that make them appear as part of the water's edge. As the tide comes in, it rolls over the pools and gently fills them with seawater.