One Of Canada's Most Picturesque Destinations Offers Stunning Coastal Views And A Thriving Arts Scene
On the shores of the St. Lawrence River, where it opens up into the brackish gulf, lies Kamouraska, one of Quebec's most scenic villages. Alongside places like Quebec's riverside paradise of Charlevoix, Kamouraska is listed among the 40 most beautiful villages in the province by the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Quebec. Kamouraska's natural beauty owes to its perfectly dreamy location between the vast riverfront and the Laurentian Mountains. Its name, which comes from Algonquin, translates to "rushes at the water's edge," a poetic nod to the town's kinship with the shore. As a historic fishing town, it's a delight to walk among the traditional wood-clad houses and see fishers reeling in eels on the wharf.
The estuary of the St. Lawrence River provides not only a pretty backdrop to the Kamouraska village but also fuels its culture and industry, lending it a coastal atmosphere. The village is the estuary's eastern complement to the breathtaking coastal Route 138, one of the best whale-watching destinations, on the west shore. Positioned at the point where the ocean waters meet the freshwater of the Great Lakes, its ecosystem is unusually rich, attracting migratory birds, seals, and even beluga whales. The French-speaking village was first settled by Europeans in the 17th century, with its waterfront a popular draw both for transportation practicality and as a scenic retreat. The river's abundance of eel also attracted eel fishers, a tradition that continues to thrive in Kamouraska. The village has a quaint, old French feel that's largely untainted by tourism, appealing to both art lovers and the romantic traveler.
Explore Canada's Kamouraska by shore and street
You might start your exploration of Kamouraska's waterfront at the Parc de l'Ancien-Quai, or Old Wharf Park, where there are about 3 miles of walking trails along the coastal plain. The estuary is wide enough to feel like you're looking across the sea, save for the fact that you can see the Laurentian Mountains contouring the horizon. The park has a grassy pier, on which sits a small, adorable lighthouse with a bright red trim. Mudflats are exposed during low tide, and you'll also notice an archipelago sitting just off the shores of the village. The little islands are particularly important for eiders, a sea duck species that breeds on them. If you want to get up close to the island, you could drive about 10 minutes from the village center to SEBKA Park to rent a sea kayak and paddle across the estuary.
Head inland to Avenue Morel to see Kamouraska's artsy main street. See some contemporary art highlights at the gorgeous Centre d'art de Kamouraska, located within a castle-like former courthouse. In July, the center hosts Archipel, a three-day festival filled with music, dance, and workshops. There are many other small and independent galleries scattered along the avenue: Art Populaire is a boutique and sculpture garden dedicated to Québecois folk art, while Champagne & Paradis is a gallery showcasing local artists' works related to the region's nature.
Staying and eating in Kamouraska, Canada
The easiest international access point for getting to Kamouraska is the Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, about an hour and 40 minutes away by car. Taking a day trip to Kamouraska is among the best things to do while staying in Quebec City. You could stay overnight at one of the town's lovely auberges (French-style inns). Auberge Akamarska is well-rated and right in the village heart, with prices typically around $150 to $200 per night (at time of writing). Alternatively, you could camp along the river. SEBKA Park has many overnight options, ranging from rustic campsites to cabin-like eco-shelters.
When you get hungry, try out Côté Est, a Michelin-certified Bib Gourmand restaurant with a terrace that overlooks the estuary. It specializes in French-Canadian cuisine, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner served. For a sweet treat, La Fée Gourmande is a can't-miss choice to sample artisanal chocolates, or try out Boulangerie Niemand for a selection of delectable, freshly-made pastries. Close out the evening with some beers at the microbrewery Tête d'Allumette Microbrasserie, which has a stunning location in a quiet area of the tidal flats.