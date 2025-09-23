One Of Canada's Most Picturesque Destinations Offers Stunning Coastal Views And A Thriving Arts Scene

On the shores of the St. Lawrence River, where it opens up into the brackish gulf, lies Kamouraska, one of Quebec's most scenic villages. Alongside places like Quebec's riverside paradise of Charlevoix, Kamouraska is listed among the 40 most beautiful villages in the province by the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Quebec. Kamouraska's natural beauty owes to its perfectly dreamy location between the vast riverfront and the Laurentian Mountains. Its name, which comes from Algonquin, translates to "rushes at the water's edge," a poetic nod to the town's kinship with the shore. As a historic fishing town, it's a delight to walk among the traditional wood-clad houses and see fishers reeling in eels on the wharf.

The estuary of the St. Lawrence River provides not only a pretty backdrop to the Kamouraska village but also fuels its culture and industry, lending it a coastal atmosphere. The village is the estuary's eastern complement to the breathtaking coastal Route 138, one of the best whale-watching destinations, on the west shore. Positioned at the point where the ocean waters meet the freshwater of the Great Lakes, its ecosystem is unusually rich, attracting migratory birds, seals, and even beluga whales. The French-speaking village was first settled by Europeans in the 17th century, with its waterfront a popular draw both for transportation practicality and as a scenic retreat. The river's abundance of eel also attracted eel fishers, a tradition that continues to thrive in Kamouraska. The village has a quaint, old French feel that's largely untainted by tourism, appealing to both art lovers and the romantic traveler.