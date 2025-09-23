Why The Brace Position Is Not A Myth, According To Flight Attendants

Brace positions are not one-size-fits-all. Just as bodies come in different shapes and sizes, there are different brace positions designed to keep passengers safe. While it might be one of the dirtiest surfaces on an airplane, the safety instruction card in the seat back pocket is worth spraying some hand sanitizer to take a look at. It will show you diagrams of brace positions for people of different heights and weights, as well as for pregnant individuals. In general, though, Barbi explained that most passengers should tighten their seatbelts, keep their feet flat on the floor directly under their knees, bend forward and tuck their chin, resting their head on their knees. She advised: "If your head is not touching the seat in front of you, place your hands over each other over the back of your head, keeping your elbows tucked close to your sides."

As important as brace position is in the event of an emergency, you don't need to hold this uncomfortable position whenever you're in the air — just pay attention to the flight attendants. One of the most common in-flight safety mistakes passengers make is ignoring flight attendant announcements. If something goes wrong and there's a chance of an emergency landing or crash, flight attendants will announce when passengers should brace.

Although it may seem like crashes happen too suddenly for warnings, Barbi said that sometimes crews have time to get passengers ready. "Sometimes the crews have enough time to plan for the crash and will do a planned emergency landing briefing for the passengers," she said. "Follow the flight attendants' instructions and do what they tell you to do!"