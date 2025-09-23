Just South Of Rockport Is Maine's Hidden Coastal Town With Unspoiled Nature And Unique Sculpture Art

Today, Cushing's most iconic site, and a National Historic Landmark, the Olson House is a humble-looking, weathered farmhouse on a tract of field on a hill. It was built in 1806, and it became the residence of the Olson family in 1892. It wasn't until the summer of 1939, when painter Andrew Wyeth first met Christina Olson, that the house began to take on a new significance. Wyeth sketched and painted scenes from the house every summer meticulously for the next 30 years, yielding his most famous painting, "Christina's World," a haunting portrait of Christina looking towards the house distantly from the field. Wyeth was inspired to make the painting after seeing Christina, who had a paralyzing neuromuscular condition and would move by pulling herself with her arms, dragging herself through the field. Though the painting now belongs to New York's MoMA, you can see its real-life setting in Cushing, which today is a museum.

Further up along the estuary of the St. George River, you can see the fruits of another one-of-a-kind artist who was drawn to Cushing. The Langlais Art Preserve is a 90-acre nature preserve doubling as an outdoor museum dedicated to the works of Bernard Langlais. Over a dozen of Langlais' wooden sculptures are assembled along a 0.25-mile path through orchards, ponds, and granite ledges. One of the most famous is the thirteen-foot-tall "Horse," while another is a sculpted version of Christina from "Christina's World." It's also worth stopping by Arts in the Barn to see some of the contemporary work being produced in town. Managed by the Cushing Historical Society, Arts in the Barn is a gallery space for local artists that also hosts concerts and stage shows.