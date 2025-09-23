Hidden In New Hampshire's Rolling Hills Is An Idyllic Town With Lovely Walking Trails And A Pristine Lake
In the watershed of the Connecticut River, which forms the natural border between New Hampshire and Vermont, there are beautiful villages with river views, covered bridges, and forested hills that embody a quintessential New England aesthetic. At one end of the river is New Hampshire's northernmost and largest town, Pittsburg, and closer to the southern border of the state, along the river, is Chesterfield. The town is perfect for an outdoor getaway — aside from its riverside opportunities, it's also home to a paddler-friendly lake, unique nature parks full of trails, and a forest with intriguing ruins from when it was owned by an eccentric Parisian socialite.
Chesterfield is one of the oldest towns along the Connecticut River, having been incorporated in 1752. Streams and tributaries of the river served as important power sources for mills and production in the Chesterfield area. The town eventually branched into three villages: Spofford, West Chesterfield, and Center Chesterfield. In Spofford, its mills brought the village into national focus, as they powered the manufacturing of over 60,000 patent heads annually in the mid-19th century. Today, while the mills are gone, visitors can still infer the town's industrious past in its historic homes, old mill sites, and pretty riverside landscapes. Once the seat of the town's production, these areas now make for peaceful, scenic walks.
Where to walk, swim, and more in Chesterfield, New Hampshire
One of Chesterfield's key landmarks is Spofford Lake. The lake has two public beaches, though only Ware's Grove beach is open to non-residents for a small fee. It has restrooms, and visitors have noted that the spot is well-maintained. There's a concession stand, a small playground, and a lifeguard on duty during the day. Aside from swimming, the lake is also popular for fishers (inhabited by trout and bass) and boaters, with a public boat launch at the south end of the lake. If you cruise out about 0.25 miles from the launch, you can reach Pierce Island, a roughly five-acre island within the lake covered in hemlock trees.
A visit to Chesterfield wouldn't be complete without venturing into the Madame Sherri Forest. A 513-acre tract of the Wantastiquet Mountain Natural Area, the forest gets its name from the Paris-born actress and socialite who owned the property. It was here that Madame Sherri built a castle-like summer home, where she hosted decadent parties in the mid-1900s. The home fell into ruin, and much of it burned down, except for a stone staircase and fireplace that remain overgrown in the woods. You can see the ruins along the 2-mile Anne Stokes Loop Trail, which passes a lovely pond and the slopes of Wantastiquet Mountain. A longer option, the Wantastiquet Mountain trail, is 3 miles and ascends to the top of the mountain, affording incredible views over the river and mountainous landscape.
How and when to visit Chesterfield, New Hampshire
The closest regional airport to Chesterfield serving commercial flights is Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, about a 1.5-hour drive away. If you're coming from farther away and want to avoid connections and potential delays, you could arrive directly at Boston Logan International Airport and drive two hours to get to Chesterfield. While there are some inns in Chesterfield, you'll find more hotel options in the neighboring, underrated town of Keene, known for its award-winning entertainment and eclectic shops. Prices range from $150 to $250 per night on average, with the lowest overall in December and February (at time of writing).
The wintertime is most affordable for visiting, and hiking or snowshoeing through the Wantastiquet Mountain Natural Area is definitely doable. Summer weather is ideal if you want to dip in the lake or kayak on the Connecticut River, but Chesterfield is also a charming East Coast destination for a fall vacation. Mountaintop foliage frames your views while hiking in areas like the Chesterfield Gorge Natural Area. Here, you can hike along a 70-foot-deep canyon, or simply bring some snacks and picnic on the gorge's ledges.