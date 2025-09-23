Hidden In New Hampshire's Rolling Hills Is An Idyllic Town With Lovely Walking Trails And A Pristine Lake

In the watershed of the Connecticut River, which forms the natural border between New Hampshire and Vermont, there are beautiful villages with river views, covered bridges, and forested hills that embody a quintessential New England aesthetic. At one end of the river is New Hampshire's northernmost and largest town, Pittsburg, and closer to the southern border of the state, along the river, is Chesterfield. The town is perfect for an outdoor getaway — aside from its riverside opportunities, it's also home to a paddler-friendly lake, unique nature parks full of trails, and a forest with intriguing ruins from when it was owned by an eccentric Parisian socialite.

Chesterfield is one of the oldest towns along the Connecticut River, having been incorporated in 1752. Streams and tributaries of the river served as important power sources for mills and production in the Chesterfield area. The town eventually branched into three villages: Spofford, West Chesterfield, and Center Chesterfield. In Spofford, its mills brought the village into national focus, as they powered the manufacturing of over 60,000 patent heads annually in the mid-19th century. Today, while the mills are gone, visitors can still infer the town's industrious past in its historic homes, old mill sites, and pretty riverside landscapes. Once the seat of the town's production, these areas now make for peaceful, scenic walks.