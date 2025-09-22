Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Public Hotel Computers

For most travelers, checking their email at a hotel business center is a thing of the past. Most of us have laptops now that we can use in our rooms, or we do all our work on our phones. However, there are times when your computer might not be working right or you didn't bring it with you. Or maybe you need to print something out. In those cases, the hotel's business center might seem like the perfect solution. However, using a public hotel computer can open your data up to thieves and hackers, causing all sorts of issues. It's a risk likely not worth taking when all you want is a hard copy of your travel documents. While it's great to print your boarding pass rather than relying on your mobile device, you might want to skip that step at the hotel and do it at an airport kiosk instead.

With a hotel computer, you don't know who has been on it before you. Perhaps they opened a spam email or visited a site that downloaded malware to the device. Someone may have even deliberately put a bug on the computer to capture your information. Additionally, you may not realize that you haven't logged out of the browser when you've finished (especially if you're rushing to catch a plane or make your timed entry reservations for an attraction). That can allow the next user to find your info. Simply put, it's not worth the risk.