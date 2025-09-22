The Top Destinations Travel Experts Say Tourists Should Avoid During Winter
For many, the winter holidays are something to look forward to months prior; a reward for a year spent working, a chance to treat oneself with travel to new, exciting places or beloved, favorite destinations. That said, vacationing in winter is not without its challenges. If you're going abroad, knowing when to buy international flight tickets for the cheapest price is essential, but being extra careful when selecting your destination is often overlooked. The result? Disappointments costing tourists hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Seasonality is a huge factor when deciding where to go, whether you're heading to Europe, flying to Asia, or staying in the U.S. A place you may assume would have warm weather year-round, like Morocco, can surprise you with chilly winters if you don't do your research — and the last thing you want is to be stranded without the appropriate clothes. In the same vein, a country that doesn't celebrate Christmas, like Japan, may still have other customs and traditions that could affect your dream itinerary. Nobody likes to spend their days inside their hotel room when they weren't planning for it. To ensure you have the winter getaway of your dreams, consider skipping these destinations deemed bad choices for winter by travel experts.
Paris, France
According to travel expert Rick Steves, France is one of the three countries with Europe's best Christmas traditions. With the country being on just about every traveler's bucket list, wanting to visit in winter is completely justified. But you might be surprised to learn that it's also recommended that travelers skip Paris during this time of year.
While summer is considered peak tourist season in Paris, notably in line with most popular destinations, late December can also be a busy time, and Christmas cheer is partially to blame. Seeing the city lights and holiday decorations in powdery snow comes with a hefty price tag, from plane tickets spiking to hotel rooms filling up early and at a higher cost. With more demand also come bigger crowds and longer lines at popular Paris attractions and restaurants. One alternative with comparable holiday vibes is Prague, one of the best European destinations to visit in December. Expect cozy Christmas markets that are sure to warm your soul, with a backdrop of Gothic architecture that rivals few other destinations.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Offering one of the most picturesque sea views in Italy, the Amalfi Coast is a popular destination, its main draw being its beaches and coastal villages. Vacation vibes are strong in the summer, but all of that goes away come winter, when the temperature drops and the water becomes too cold to soak even your toes. Some will say that it's still worth visiting if you don't care for the beach and instead want to experience the region without the usual swarm of tourists. But this comes with a caveat: Because most tourists visit in the warm season, restaurants and accommodations that rely on tourism pause operations between October and April, making it more challenging to plan a comfortable stay.
If getting away from the cold is the primary goal of your trip, the Canary Islands are a good alternative to the Amalfi Coast, with temperatures in the low 70s (in degrees Fahrenheit) for the better part of winter – warm enough to go for a swim in the ocean. Gran Canaria is usually the hottest island in December and comes recommended as the best option for a Christmas getaway, but all eight islands are comfortably warm. No puffer jackets will be needed here.
Marrakech, Morocco
Google search trends from 2025 reveal that many travelers are very much considering Marrakech for their winter vacations. Though Marrakech may have an image of being a warm destination with an arid climate, many are surprised by how cold the Moroccan city can get in winter. But this doesn't scare away the tourists: Christmas and New Year's remain peak periods for Marrakech, which translates to higher prices for hotels and flights (tale as old as time), as well as crowds.
Don't think that you need to scrap your Morocco trip just yet — there are plenty of other cities worth visiting besides Marrakech, including Tangier. The coastal city, which inspired the work of French painter Henri Matisse, offers a multicultural heritage, which you can learn about with a visit to the city's museums, along with shorelines that will leave you in awe. While winter is generally too cold to bathe in the water, the views are still top notch.
Miami, United States
Florida's top beach destination, Miami, attracts over 27 million visitors per year. With tropical weather year-round, an escape is only a flight away. But pay no attention to the season and you may end up paying more. December is considered to be Miami's peak season, with flocks of tourists flying and driving in for a taste of the local party scene, and businesses and municipalities have noticed. In late 2024, Miami Beach increased parking fees for visitors and residents, impacting not only travelers but also Floridians who have to get around by car. This is only one of many price hikes that have been observed in the area in the last few years. Combined with an increase in accommodation costs and an uptick in expensive restaurants, traveling only to struggle to find your spot on a crowded beach may not be worth it.
Instead, consider adapting your Florida trip and centering it around Fort Lauderdale. This underrated coastal destination is perfect for laid-back beach-goers, including families traveling with younger kids. Crowds are minimal, and the overall costs are below what you'd find in Miami.
Tokyo, Japan
Traveling to Asia in the winter has its perks: The weather is significantly milder in most major destinations, and cultural experiences are diverse. Like France, Japan is a must-visit destination for many travelers, often including a considerable amount of time spent in Tokyo. Winter can be a great season to visit, but it will really come down to the timing of your trip.
Late December and the first week of January can be especially difficult to plan around. Christmas isn't a family holiday in Japan, but rather a romantic holiday. Couples often splurge on dinners and hotel stays, booked months in advance. For tourists, this can mean that they'll have a harder time finding reasonably priced accommodation and scoring a table at a coveted food establishment. One week after Christmas comes the New Year holidays, which are loosely from December 29 to January 4. It's not uncommon to find some businesses, especially family-owned shops, closed during this time. Some attractions remain open for travelers' sake, but it's still good to be aware of this downside.
Still want a bustling city to travel to in the winter? If you don't mind crowds and a little chaos, Bangkok, Thailand, may just offer everything you'll find in Tokyo at this time of year — Christmas lights, street food, nightlife — along with warm weather. Bangkok also offers the bonus option of squeezing in a beach getaway to one of Thailand's famous resorts.