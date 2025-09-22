The Top Destinations Travel Experts Say Tourists Should Avoid During Winter

For many, the winter holidays are something to look forward to months prior; a reward for a year spent working, a chance to treat oneself with travel to new, exciting places or beloved, favorite destinations. That said, vacationing in winter is not without its challenges. If you're going abroad, knowing when to buy international flight tickets for the cheapest price is essential, but being extra careful when selecting your destination is often overlooked. The result? Disappointments costing tourists hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Seasonality is a huge factor when deciding where to go, whether you're heading to Europe, flying to Asia, or staying in the U.S. A place you may assume would have warm weather year-round, like Morocco, can surprise you with chilly winters if you don't do your research — and the last thing you want is to be stranded without the appropriate clothes. In the same vein, a country that doesn't celebrate Christmas, like Japan, may still have other customs and traditions that could affect your dream itinerary. Nobody likes to spend their days inside their hotel room when they weren't planning for it. To ensure you have the winter getaway of your dreams, consider skipping these destinations deemed bad choices for winter by travel experts.