Tourists Should Avoid Italy's Most Gorgeous Tourist Trap When It Turns Into A Ghost Town Every Winter

The best time to visit the Amalfi Coast really depends on what you plan to do there and what kind of experience you're seeking. On a Reddit thread about Amalfi's off-season, travelers offered mixed reviews. Many echoed the common advice that most restaurants, shops, and hotels shut down in winter, making it a less-than-ideal time to visit. Still, a few noted that if you're seeking quiet streets, postcard views, and virtually no crowds, the off-season offers a rare kind of peace. But for most visitors, Amalfi is about basking in the sun, enjoying seaside meals, and lingering on terraces with sweeping Mediterranean views, and winter simply doesn't deliver that. Aside from shuttered businesses, the weather during this time is often damp and chilly, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s to mid-50s Fahrenheit, according to WeatherSpark.

By late spring, though, the coast begins to shine. In early June, temperatures climb into the high 70s, warm enough for beach days but still comfortable enough for wandering the cliffside villages. September and October offer a similar sweet spot, pairing golden light with fewer tourists compared to the summer season. If you want Amalfi at its most magical, plan for these shoulder months, when the energy is high, the ferries are running, and la dolce vita is at its peak. Another tip if you plan to visit the Amalfi Coast but don't like crowds is to check out the hidden towns in this region that are less touristy than others. And for a similar destination that's farther south along the Mediterranean coast, check out our feature on Maratea, a place with chic resorts and beaches.