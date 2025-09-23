Tourists Should Avoid Italy's Most Gorgeous Tourist Trap When It Turns Into A Ghost Town Every Winter
Close your eyes and picture the Italian coastline. Most likely, you're envisioning the sparkling waters of the Mediterranean with the dramatic and vibrantly stacked colorful houses along the Amalfi Coast. On a hot, crisp day, you're fanning out your towel along the sand and soaking in the Vitamin D with a background that feels like you're in a dream. You can enjoy the cliffside towns dotted with villas and gardens and mentally capture images that will last a lifetime. However, travelers who arrive in the off-season may be surprised to find the coast's magic largely on pause. From November through March, this glamorous hotspot transforms into a near ghost town.
Many chic hotels, beach clubs, and Michelin-starred restaurants close their doors for the season. Ferries stop running, and bus services become sparse, making it difficult to do day trips to iconic places like Positano and Ravello. The colorful beaches, which buzz with sun seekers in July, are empty in winter, and the seaside promenades hushed. The lack of open services during the low season often outweighs the solitude, and you don't always get sunny weather during this time.
The best times to head to the Amalfi Coast
The best time to visit the Amalfi Coast really depends on what you plan to do there and what kind of experience you're seeking. On a Reddit thread about Amalfi's off-season, travelers offered mixed reviews. Many echoed the common advice that most restaurants, shops, and hotels shut down in winter, making it a less-than-ideal time to visit. Still, a few noted that if you're seeking quiet streets, postcard views, and virtually no crowds, the off-season offers a rare kind of peace. But for most visitors, Amalfi is about basking in the sun, enjoying seaside meals, and lingering on terraces with sweeping Mediterranean views, and winter simply doesn't deliver that. Aside from shuttered businesses, the weather during this time is often damp and chilly, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s to mid-50s Fahrenheit, according to WeatherSpark.
By late spring, though, the coast begins to shine. In early June, temperatures climb into the high 70s, warm enough for beach days but still comfortable enough for wandering the cliffside villages. September and October offer a similar sweet spot, pairing golden light with fewer tourists compared to the summer season. If you want Amalfi at its most magical, plan for these shoulder months, when the energy is high, the ferries are running, and la dolce vita is at its peak. Another tip if you plan to visit the Amalfi Coast but don't like crowds is to check out the hidden towns in this region that are less touristy than others. And for a similar destination that's farther south along the Mediterranean coast, check out our feature on Maratea, a place with chic resorts and beaches.