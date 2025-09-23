The Happiest State In The US Is A Popular Tourist Getaway With Warm Weather And Beautiful Coastal Views

What makes a person happy? Everything from personal relationships to the place you call home can impact your overall well-being. A recent WalletHub study found that Hawaii is the happiest state in the country to live in — and it's easy to see why. With places like Kekaha Kai State Park and its crowd-free beach, scenic hikes, and oceanside views, the island chain offers residents a daily dose of paradise.

To find out which states truly deliver on happiness, WalletHub examined economic, emotional, physical, and social health across the United States, looking at factors such as depression rates, feelings of productivity, unemployment, and income growth. Analyst Chip Lupo explained, "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather."

According to the analysis, Hawaiians reported the highest levels of life satisfaction and had the second-lowest depression rate. Of the adults who live on the islands, 85% also report being in good health, and the state is home to the longest life expectancy in the country.