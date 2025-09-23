The Charming Dutch Town Where The Residents Still Speak A Language Very Close To Medieval English

To English speakers, Dutch will sound strangely familiar. "Mijn naam is George" won't trip up many English speakers, but more complex sentences like "Uw belastingaangifte moet volgende week worden ingediend" (Your taxes are due next week) definitely will. But even within the Netherlands, amidst its pristinely clean and well-organized lowlands of greenery, canals, and narrow buildings, people speak multiple languages. In the northwest Dutch province of Leeuwarden, about 400,000 people speak West Frisian (Frysk), one of Frisian's three dialects that stands as English's closest cousin language. If you bend your ear just right, it might sound like medieval English, pre-Norman Conquest in A.D. 1066 (i.e., pre-French influence). You can even bid farewell by saying "Good weekend," and everyone will understand.

Leeuwarden borders the North Sea and is less than 200 miles from Norwich, England, as the crow flies. This closeness goes a long way to explaining the intermingling of Germanic people in that region of the world, and the similarity of language between English and Frisian. Language similarities also make it fun for travelers who want to explore this region of the world. You can not only test your tongue on Dutch cheese ("kaas" in Dutch and "tsiis" in Frisian), but on everyday interactions.

Leeuwarden, the city — capital of Leeuwarden, the province — affords visitors the perfect chance to soak in some of the Netherlands' heartwarming charm and canal-side beauty. The town makes an excellent, lesser-known travel choice far from Amsterdam's absolute oversaturation of tourists, at about 2.5 hours away by train. Walking around Leeuwarden's central canal strip, Lange Pijp (Long Pipe), is enough of a treat in and of itself, even aside from the town's many museums, art galleries and exhibitions, and food options.