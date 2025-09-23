The Crucial Differences Between Taking A Kayak On An Adventure In Freshwater And The Open Ocean
Kayaking can be a great way to explore an area from a different vantage point, and many destinations offer stunning scenery that is best viewed from the water. Take Michigan's iconic Upper Peninsula, for example, which has breathtaking waterfalls, pristine waters, and beautiful cliff bluffs. If you're interested in going on a kayak adventure, it's important to know what type of kayak and gear to rent or buy and some differences between ocean kayaking and paddling on a river.
Choosing the right equipment depends on the type of waterway and kind of kayaking you plan to do. The duration of the trip is another factor to consider. If you're only planning on being out on the water for a couple of hours, you'll want a different kayak than if you were paddling to a remote backcountry island for the day. Although the fundamentals are the same, freshwater and ocean kayaking each have unique challenges. It's important to be aware of these conditions to make the most of your time out on the water. Before you set off, here are a few key points to understand about freshwater vs. open-ocean kayaking, the gear required for each, and how to stay safe.
River kayaking can often be easier than ocean kayaking
Unless you're going rafting on the world's largest man-made whitewater river, paddling downstream on a calm river can be a downright relaxing experience that doesn't involve too much work. The current pushes kayakers along, so they don't have to paddle as intensely as they would while ocean or lake kayaking. The latter two options can require paddling against tides and waves, so more physical exertion is needed. Additionally, windy days on the river aren't going to impact a paddler as much as they would on the ocean.
That said, since river kayaking is typically a one-way journey, you'll have to arrange a pickup from wherever you left off or leave a car at the destination with a trailer to transport the kayaks. Depending on how far you're going, ocean kayaking has the benefit of allowing for round-trip travel that leads you back to where you started.
Kayakers should also consider how deep a river runs. Depending on the water's depth, rivers can have more navigational hazards (rapids, shoals, or logs) for paddlers to watch out for than the open ocean does.
How to decide between a sit-on-top kayak or sit-in kayak
To some extent, whether you use a sit-on-top or sit-in kayak is a matter of personal preference. However, there are some important things to know about each. Sit-in kayaks have enclosed seating areas, whereas sit-on-top kayaks have open seating and holes that allow water to pass through. Those holes mean that if the kayak capsizes or gets caught in the rain, you won't have to scoop water out like you would with a sit-in kayak. As you paddle, your pants may get wet thanks to those through-holes, though. In contrast, as long as you don't tip a sit-in kayak, you'll stay dry.
Sit-on-top kayaks are exceptionally stable, so they can be easier for beginners to board and exit. They are, however, bulkier and heavier than most sit-in kayaks, making them more difficult to travel with. For newcomers going out on the ocean away from a shoreline (and other people), a sit-on-top is a smart option, since you can get back on it relatively easily if you decide to go for a swim (or if the kayak tips).
For nearby off-shore trips in protected, calm waters, beginners could use a sit-in kayak if they're comfortable in a tighter area. In places like Hoagen Key (Florida's top secret tropical island that locals love for kayaking), where you're not far from the shoreline, either type of kayak could work. Solo and tandem (two-person) designs are available for each. Specially designed for angling gear, fishing kayaks are another option. They come in both sit-on-top and sit-in styles.
Be prepared with the right kayaking gear and accessories
Before embarking on any kayaking trip, always make sure you have a life jacket that fits snugly and securely. You'll want to bring dry bags (waterproof wonders that can also keep your belongings safe while backpacking) for phones, towels, and other gear that you don't want to get wet. Headlamps and whistles are other useful tools to carry with you.
Another great addition to your kayaking gear lineup is a kayak anchor, in case you want to get out somewhere and explore on land or just take a little break without drifting away. They usually weigh around three to five pounds, and some (like this Isure Marine Kayak Anchor Kit) sell for less than $30.
When choosing the right kayak paddles, there are a few key details to factor into your decision. The length of the paddle will largely depend on the size of the person and the width of the kayak. However, paddling style can also affect paddle choice. Generally, longer paddles suit taller people, wider kayaks, and paddlers using a low-angle stroke.
No matter where you go, remember these kayaking safety tips
There are a few things to keep in mind before going out on the water. First, always have a life jacket. You may also want navigation lights so other boaters can see you on the water, even if you think you'll be back before sunset. Research and be aware of potential hazards, including channels where boats will be entering and leaving. Remember, when possible, it's best to kayak in areas that don't allow motorized boats.
Additionally, unless you've done a lot of kayaking, it's best to go with a friend. Whether traveling in a group or solo, you should tell someone where you're going and what your plan is. A float plan should explain the route you'll take, the approximate time it'll take to complete, and what friends or family should do if you don't return on time.
Also, frequently check local weather reports, and sign up for alerts in case conditions suddenly change. If you'll be traveling in an area impacted by tides, be sure to check tide charts, too. If possible, time your day so that you don't have to fight against the direction of the tides.