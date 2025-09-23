The Crucial Differences Between Taking A Kayak On An Adventure In Freshwater And The Open Ocean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kayaking can be a great way to explore an area from a different vantage point, and many destinations offer stunning scenery that is best viewed from the water. Take Michigan's iconic Upper Peninsula, for example, which has breathtaking waterfalls, pristine waters, and beautiful cliff bluffs. If you're interested in going on a kayak adventure, it's important to know what type of kayak and gear to rent or buy and some differences between ocean kayaking and paddling on a river.

Choosing the right equipment depends on the type of waterway and kind of kayaking you plan to do. The duration of the trip is another factor to consider. If you're only planning on being out on the water for a couple of hours, you'll want a different kayak than if you were paddling to a remote backcountry island for the day. Although the fundamentals are the same, freshwater and ocean kayaking each have unique challenges. It's important to be aware of these conditions to make the most of your time out on the water. Before you set off, here are a few key points to understand about freshwater vs. open-ocean kayaking, the gear required for each, and how to stay safe.