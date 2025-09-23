This Quaint Wisconsin City Near Lake Winnebago Offers Boating, Kayaking, And Classic Midwest Charm
For many people, the state of Wisconsin brings to mind cheese, beer, and perhaps the Green Bay Packers. Some envision it as an extension of the country's industrial heartland, being just west of the line-up of Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago. But you may be surprised when you visit — Wisconsin is a land of rolling green hills, idyllic small towns brimming with charm, and water everywhere. It actually has the third most lakes in the nation, making it easy to find incredible lakes and rivers for a perfect Midwest vacation. One location that has it all is the delightful city of Neenah.
Set along the northern shore of Wisconsin's lake paradise, Lake Winnebago, Neenah offers easy access to outdoor spaces and waterborne activities. The city's name comes from the Ho-Chunk word for "running water", as the Fox River runs right through it before emptying into the lake. Later in its history, the river provided power to industry, and Neenah became an important paper-milling location beginning in the 1870s. This rich past is still on display for residents and visitors alike.
To top it off, the city is extremely convenient to access. Appleton International Airport (ATW) is a scant 8.8 miles from Neenah's town center. Far from being a small, municipal airport, direct flights from New York, Portland, Denver, Dallas, and Miami are available, to name a few. Driving, Neenah is about three hours north of Chicago, 1.5 hours north of Milwaukee, and 4.5 hours east of Minneapolis.
Getting on the water in Neehnah
At 215 square miles, Lake Winnebago is the largest inland lake in Wisconsin and is a wonderland for those who enjoy fun-filled days on the water. Considered by many as one of the best fishing spots in the country, anglers flock to the lake to catch walleye, bass, perch, and sturgeon. If the sensation of silently skimming over the water propelled solely by Mother Nature is more your style, Neenah is a great place to stage your sailing adventure. Nearby Menasha Marina offers monthly and transient slip rentals with electricity, water, showers, and pump out, among other amenities. Once underway, there are multiple destinations with protected harbors to set sail towards, such as Oshkosh, Fond Du Lac, and Stockbridge. For a smaller taste of what the sailing life has to offer, book a catamaran excursion with Sail Neenah, sit back, and feel the wind in your hair.
Kayaking is another popular way to explore the waters around Neenah. Not only do you have Lake Winnebago at your disposal, but also Neenah Harbor and the Fox River, which runs from Neenah all the way to Green Bay. Or experience all three waterways in one day with a paddle around Doty Island, located right between Neenah and Menasha. Kayak rentals and guided tours are available at Fox River Kayaking Co.
If you're transporting your own watercraft, Neenah has two public boat ramps, Doty Park and Rec Park. As of this writing, each has a $7 daily launch fee, or you can opt to purchase the $21 annual launch permit. Consider bringing fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals if you're flying in or renting a boat.
Neenah is full of history and charm
The town of Neenah embodies the classic charm that makes the Midwest so inviting. It's brimming with amazing parks, rich history, and friendly people. With a population of around 27,000, this tight-knit community boasts 25 parks, including nine water-side oases where you can walk, picnic, or just relax and take in the views. A standout is Kimberly Point Park, located at the outlet of Lake Winnebago into the Fox River. Here you'll find the historic Neenah Lighthouse, which was built in 1945 and stands 49 feet tall. The park also offers picnic tables, grills, public restrooms, a fishing deck, and a perfect spot to watch the boats come and go.
Downtown Neenah is an eclectic mix of preserved historical buildings and newer construction. Anchored by the Clocktower, built in 1888 and soaring 110 feet into the sky, at one time it housed horse-drawn firetrucks in its base. The downtown is eminently walkable with a variety of interesting shops to peruse and a nice selection of restaurants to pop into for a bite to eat.
Neenah offers a variety of accommodation options, from larger hotels such as Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel to quaint lodgings like Aunt T's Bed & Breakfast. If you're planning on boating, your best bet for ideal weather is mid-June through early September. However, the shoulder seasons are also often nice, and the city is less crowded with visitors. Winters are cold and can be snowy. Although if you're not adverse to frigid temperatures, Neenah has fantastic ice boating as well!