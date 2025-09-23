This Quaint Wisconsin City Near Lake Winnebago Offers Boating, Kayaking, And Classic Midwest Charm

For many people, the state of Wisconsin brings to mind cheese, beer, and perhaps the Green Bay Packers. Some envision it as an extension of the country's industrial heartland, being just west of the line-up of Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago. But you may be surprised when you visit — Wisconsin is a land of rolling green hills, idyllic small towns brimming with charm, and water everywhere. It actually has the third most lakes in the nation, making it easy to find incredible lakes and rivers for a perfect Midwest vacation. One location that has it all is the delightful city of Neenah.

Set along the northern shore of Wisconsin's lake paradise, Lake Winnebago, Neenah offers easy access to outdoor spaces and waterborne activities. The city's name comes from the Ho-Chunk word for "running water", as the Fox River runs right through it before emptying into the lake. Later in its history, the river provided power to industry, and Neenah became an important paper-milling location beginning in the 1870s. This rich past is still on display for residents and visitors alike.

To top it off, the city is extremely convenient to access. Appleton International Airport (ATW) is a scant 8.8 miles from Neenah's town center. Far from being a small, municipal airport, direct flights from New York, Portland, Denver, Dallas, and Miami are available, to name a few. Driving, Neenah is about three hours north of Chicago, 1.5 hours north of Milwaukee, and 4.5 hours east of Minneapolis.