Jacksonville's Underrated Nature Park Offers Waterfalls, Lily-Covered Ponds, And Miles Of Florida Trails

Jacksonville has the largest population in Florida, and it's easy to think that this sprawling metropolis may only cater to those looking for big city experiences. While it does offer all of the amenities for city-seekers, Jacksonville also has cool neighborhoods with artsy charm, amazing beaches, and the ability to experience nature. Just south of Jacksonville is one of the most underrated state parks in America, but outdoorsy visitors really don't have to leave the city limits. Within Jacksonville is a special place known as Bulls Bay Preserve. It's a great spot to hike and bike, and this Google reviewer shared, "This was an amazing experience. The nature on these trails is just impeccable and soothing to see, the waterfall trail was my personal favorite as it felt straight out of a movie." Yes, there's even a waterfall — that's not too common in Florida, but you can indeed find one at Bulls Bay Preserve.

This nature park consists of more than 1,200 acres and is mostly wetlands with tributaries that connect to the Trout and Ortega Rivers. It's a really great way to see another side of Jacksonville, and you'll want to make sure to bring your binoculars, as it's also a scenic spot to do some birdwatching. People have reported seeing over 100 different birds there, including chestnut-sided warblers, bald eagles, indigo buntings, downy woodpeckers, barred owls, and ruby-throated hummingbirds. Keep an eye on the lily-covered ponds, too, and you may see a mallard or an anhinga.