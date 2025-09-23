Jacksonville's Underrated Nature Park Offers Waterfalls, Lily-Covered Ponds, And Miles Of Florida Trails
Jacksonville has the largest population in Florida, and it's easy to think that this sprawling metropolis may only cater to those looking for big city experiences. While it does offer all of the amenities for city-seekers, Jacksonville also has cool neighborhoods with artsy charm, amazing beaches, and the ability to experience nature. Just south of Jacksonville is one of the most underrated state parks in America, but outdoorsy visitors really don't have to leave the city limits. Within Jacksonville is a special place known as Bulls Bay Preserve. It's a great spot to hike and bike, and this Google reviewer shared, "This was an amazing experience. The nature on these trails is just impeccable and soothing to see, the waterfall trail was my personal favorite as it felt straight out of a movie." Yes, there's even a waterfall — that's not too common in Florida, but you can indeed find one at Bulls Bay Preserve.
This nature park consists of more than 1,200 acres and is mostly wetlands with tributaries that connect to the Trout and Ortega Rivers. It's a really great way to see another side of Jacksonville, and you'll want to make sure to bring your binoculars, as it's also a scenic spot to do some birdwatching. People have reported seeing over 100 different birds there, including chestnut-sided warblers, bald eagles, indigo buntings, downy woodpeckers, barred owls, and ruby-throated hummingbirds. Keep an eye on the lily-covered ponds, too, and you may see a mallard or an anhinga.
Hiking and biking at Bulls Bay Preserve in Jacksonville
Florida may be America's flattest state, but don't be fooled — there are still great places to hike and bike, and Bulls Bay Preserve is one of them. Hikers enjoy the terrain, like this Google reviewer who shared, "I liked the challenge of the inclines... Definitely gave me a workout! Make sure you wear good shoes when doing this hike. Also, if you ride bicycles, you will love this trail." It's easy to go out and have a quick hike, too. The park has multiple trails — such as the short and sweet Waterfall Loop that runs for less than a half mile.
The nature park is located on Old Plank Road in Jacksonville, and it's only 16 miles away from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), making it easy to fly in and hit the trails. There's an abundance of lodging options in Jacksonville, but if you're an early bird, you may want to stay at one of the hotels close to the park. Some online visitors note that the park is quiet during the early morning, before starting to fill up around noon. The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset, and by staying close, you can be first on the trail as soon as the sun peeks over the horizon. Nearby lodging options include Comfort Suites, Country Inn & Suites, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites — all less than 2 miles from Bulls Bay Preserve.