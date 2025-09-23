Hidden Outside Greenville Is A Cozy South Carolina Village Known For Fall-Inspired Festivals And Wild Pumpkins
Many of the top U.S. destinations to see in the fall are on the East Coast, and South Carolina is no exception. With rolling foothills and scenic byways like the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway canopied in foliage, the state offers a stunning autumnal setting — made all the more exciting by the festivals in its small towns. As soon as visitors see the sign for Pumpkintown, they know what kind of fall-flavored treat they're in for. As a legend tells it, the sight of thousands of massive pumpkins flourishing in the fertile valley gave the village its name. Today, you can still revel in pumpkin-themed festivities or even step inside a mammoth pumpkin at the town's beloved Opry.
It's charmingly quirky that two of Pumpkintown's most cherished stops are the Pumpkintown Mountain Opry and the Pumpkintown General Store and Café. While the Opry serves as a fun and grand rest stop where you can get ice cream or catch live music, the general store has anchored the community since the 1930s, with in-store dining that feels like a step back in time. Just beyond Pumpkintown's little crossroads, you're within close reach of some impeccable outdoor discoveries. Less than 10 minutes away is Table Rock State Park, a must-see for hikers with a uniquely shaped mountain at its heart. The area is also dotted with waterfalls, which you can explore via horseback with Horseback Waterfalls Tours.
Pumpkintown celebrates its pumpkin pride every fall
From the walk-in pumpkin outside of the Pumpkintown Mountain Opry to the pumpkins you'll see perched on store counters or on shop signs, it's clear the village wears its name as a badge of pride. When the town settled in the mid-1700s, pumpkins were grown abundantly, thanks to the lush land of the Oolenoy Valley. According to local lore, a traveler named the community "Pumpkin Town" after seeing its orange-colored bounty. Today, the town is still a rural outpost in the valley, along the Oolenoy River and about a 50-minute drive from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, the nearest commercial airport.
Pumpkintown celebrates its namesake most vibrantly with the annual Fall Festival hosted by the local fire department. The festival takes place in mid-October, featuring over 100 vendors, live music, food trucks, a petting zoo – and, yes, pumpkins galore. A highlight is the open-air market, where you can browse stalls selling everything from homemade barbecue sauce to crocheted toys. In between shopping, you'll often hear live bluegrass music punctuating the day. Bluegrass is the town's specialty — on Friday evenings, you can also hear live performances at the 1918-built Oolenoy Community Center.
What to see and do in Pumpkintown beyond the festival
Pumpkintown retains its name and whimsy year-round, so whether you make it for the Fall Festival or not, you'll find something unique to keep you occupied in town. The Pumpkintown Mountain Opry is a stop you can't miss. The building itself is a chalet-style marvel that sits alone in an otherwise rugged landscape. It was built in 1986, comprising four stories and houses a restaurant, shops, and vacation rentals. Its ice cream shop is a standout, and every Saturday, it hosts a farmers market. Meanwhile, the Pumpkintown General Store and Café is an excellent stop for breakfast or lunch. Operating since 1938, the store still maintains its rustic atmosphere while increasingly emphasizing dining. You can grab a pulled pork sandwich or coffee and settle into one of the wooden booths.
If you want to explore the surrounding nature, head to Table Rock State Park, which offers rustic cabins for a mountain getaway or numerous trails for a daytime hike. The most popular is the 3.6-mile Table Rock Trail, which climbs the granite mountain and is especially rewarding in fall foliage. The park is also home to Lakes Oolenoy and Pinnacle. Both allow swimming and boating, and canoes and kayaks are available for rent at Lake Pinnacle. The park charges a modest entry fee — $6 for adults, $3.75 for South Carolina seniors, and $3.50 for children ages 6 to 15, as of this writing. Admission is free for kids 5 and younger. The fee also covers lake access.