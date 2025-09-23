Hidden Outside Greenville Is A Cozy South Carolina Village Known For Fall-Inspired Festivals And Wild Pumpkins

Many of the top U.S. destinations to see in the fall are on the East Coast, and South Carolina is no exception. With rolling foothills and scenic byways like the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway canopied in foliage, the state offers a stunning autumnal setting — made all the more exciting by the festivals in its small towns. As soon as visitors see the sign for Pumpkintown, they know what kind of fall-flavored treat they're in for. As a legend tells it, the sight of thousands of massive pumpkins flourishing in the fertile valley gave the village its name. Today, you can still revel in pumpkin-themed festivities or even step inside a mammoth pumpkin at the town's beloved Opry.

It's charmingly quirky that two of Pumpkintown's most cherished stops are the Pumpkintown Mountain Opry and the Pumpkintown General Store and Café. While the Opry serves as a fun and grand rest stop where you can get ice cream or catch live music, the general store has anchored the community since the 1930s, with in-store dining that feels like a step back in time. Just beyond Pumpkintown's little crossroads, you're within close reach of some impeccable outdoor discoveries. Less than 10 minutes away is Table Rock State Park, a must-see for hikers with a uniquely shaped mountain at its heart. The area is also dotted with waterfalls, which you can explore via horseback with Horseback Waterfalls Tours.