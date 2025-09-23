Nestled On The Mississippi River Is Iowa's Lovely Getaway With River Tours, Wineries, And Hiking Bliss
The flyover states are unfairly assumed to be boring, but the Midwest in particular has so much to offer visitors. Head to the eastern border of Iowa, along the Mississippi River, and you'll find the small town of Marquette. This spot has a unique location on the riverbank, part of the Driftless Area, and close to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin's colorful getaway, bursting with trails, trees, and crisp air.
Marquette is in a rural area, so you'll want your own car to get here and travel around. Although La Crosse and Dubuque Regional Airports are the closest air travel hubs to Marquette, it's often easier to fly into Rochester International Airport or Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, as these airports are larger with more flight options. Dubuque Airport, located in Iowa's oldest city, is about a 1.5-hour drive away, while Rochester Airport is approximately two hours away and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport is a bit less than 3.5 hours by car. For a relaxing stay in Marquette, check into Trickling Waters Retreat, a secluded inn with a five-person spa and waterfall.
Things to do in Marquette, Iowa
Thanks to its unbeatable location on the Mississippi River, there's plenty to see and do in Marquette, Iowa. Start with a river tour from Maiden Voyage Tours to see the sights from the water. During summer weekends, they often have special evening departures with live music. Marquette also has a boat launch and marina, plus an accessible fishing pier. Anglers can try to catch pike, walleye, or largemouth bass in the Mississippi River.
One place you can't miss in Marquette is Eagles Landing Winery, a family-owned winery in downtown. They produce approximately 25 wines, some of which you can sample during a wine tasting. Eagles Landing offers a mix of reds, whites, and dessert wines. Their Outlaw White won silver at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. Visit Thursday through Sunday for a chance to taste their popular stone-fired pizzas, which are available to dine in or carry-out.
Hiking trails around Marquette, Iowa
Hikers will love exploring the great outdoors around Marquette. Effigy Mounds National Monument has a number of hiking trails to enjoy. Not only can you soak up picturesque views of the Mississippi River, but you can also learn about the history and culture of the mounds themselves. The 3.7-mile Little Bear, Great Bear, Twin View, and Third Scenic View hike takes in a number of different viewpoints. Wells Hollow Hiking Trail in Bloody Run Park is another great choice for hiking and also has a basic campground, as well as trout fishing.
To see the forest and backwater habitat of an island in the Mississippi River, do the short 0.7-mile Sturgeon Slough Trail. The trailhead is easily accessed by road from Highway 18, although it is prone to flooding. Further south of Marquette, you can enjoy the 11.5 miles of hiking trails in Pikes Peak State Park, which is just under a 10-minute drive from town. If visitors still haven't had their fill of local hikes, the short half-mile boardwalk to see the pretty Bridal Veil Falls is worth your while, or climb up the bluffs to enjoy the river views at Point Ann.