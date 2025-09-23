Nestled On The Mississippi River Is Iowa's Lovely Getaway With River Tours, Wineries, And Hiking Bliss

The flyover states are unfairly assumed to be boring, but the Midwest in particular has so much to offer visitors. Head to the eastern border of Iowa, along the Mississippi River, and you'll find the small town of Marquette. This spot has a unique location on the riverbank, part of the Driftless Area, and close to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin's colorful getaway, bursting with trails, trees, and crisp air.

Marquette is in a rural area, so you'll want your own car to get here and travel around. Although La Crosse and Dubuque Regional Airports are the closest air travel hubs to Marquette, it's often easier to fly into Rochester International Airport or Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, as these airports are larger with more flight options. Dubuque Airport, located in Iowa's oldest city, is about a 1.5-hour drive away, while Rochester Airport is approximately two hours away and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport is a bit less than 3.5 hours by car. For a relaxing stay in Marquette, check into Trickling Waters Retreat, a secluded inn with a five-person spa and waterfall.