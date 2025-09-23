The Surprising Store That Makes It Easier To Get TSA PreCheck Before Your Next Flight
At some point, we've all found ourselves on a mad dash to the airport to try to catch a flight — only to be welcomed by the crazy long lines at the TSA checkpoint. But seasoned travelers have discovered airport hacks to help you get through security quicker – and one of those is being enrolled in TSA PreCheck. Most travelers with TSA PreCheck spend less than 10 minutes waiting in line. If you don't have it already, you may be a little intimidated by the process, but you shouldn't be. Once registered, TSA PreCheck membership lasts for five years, and it's actually pretty easy to apply. If you have a Staples store in your city, it may be able to help you through the enrollment. That's probably surprising since the retailer is best known as a place to get all of your office supplies like paper, pens, and (of course) staples, but it's also helpful in making TSA PreCheck registration easier for you.
The first step to getting TSA PreCheck is to start your enrollment online on TSA's website. That only takes about five minutes, but you'll then need to visit a physical enrollment location to finalize the process. There are several places where you can go to complete the process, but many people are finding Staples to be the best option, as it has hundreds of locations across the country. One visitor shared their experience on Reddit, "I did mine at Staples, took less than 3 minutes, hassle free."
Staples makes it easy to get TSA PreCheck
You can check online to find the closest Staples location that offers this service. Once you've selected a store, it's a good idea to make an appointment — if the shop has a full schedule, it may not accept walk-ins. Documentation that proves your identity is required, and you'll also need to provide proof of U.S. citizenship. You can use your birth certificate for that, but if that's buried in a box somewhere in the attic, no worries — you're not alone. A study by Brennan Center for Justice showed that over 21 million Americans don't have proof of their citizenship easily accessible — and almost 4 million people don't have it at all. That's one of the perks of going to Staples, too. When you visit, ask them about their Birth Certify program that may be able to retrieve this documentation during your TSA PreCheck appointment.
Even though Staples makes it easy to get approved for TSA PreCheck, the cost can sometimes be a hindrance. Many credit cards allow you to get TSA PreCheck for free, though, so it may not cost you a penny. It will save you time on security lines within the United States, but if you frequently travel abroad, you may want to consider Global Entry. Review what's included with both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry to see which is best for you.