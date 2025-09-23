This Quaint Vermont Town Was Just Named A Top Destination For Affordable Winter Adventure

Though Vermont is known for its ski towns and winter destinations, you don't have to break the bank for a top-notch snowy vacation. Head to the town of Ludlow for one of the Northeast's top family-friendly ski destinations at Okemo Ski Resort. Although tourists flock to this ski resort come winter, Ludlow itself is a small enclave with a population of about 2,000 people. Mostly filled with locally-owned businesses, this town prides itself on being a close-knit community. It's a great base while filling your days with snowy adventures in Okemo Valley.

Ludlow is nestled near the Green Mountains, in the heart of Okemo State Forest. It's also one of the many towns you'll find while driving scenic Route 100, also known as Vermont's Skier's Highway. Whether you're just learning to ski or already an expert on the slopes, there's a lot of adventure at Okemo. You can go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Fox Run Nordic Center or explore the other winter trails in the area.

Nearby, you'll find more Vermont ski resorts like Magic Mountain in Londonderry and Killington Resort, both less than 30 minutes away from Ludlow by car. To get here, you'll need to fly into either Albany International Airport or Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, both about two hours away.