This Quaint Vermont Town Was Just Named A Top Destination For Affordable Winter Adventure
Though Vermont is known for its ski towns and winter destinations, you don't have to break the bank for a top-notch snowy vacation. Head to the town of Ludlow for one of the Northeast's top family-friendly ski destinations at Okemo Ski Resort. Although tourists flock to this ski resort come winter, Ludlow itself is a small enclave with a population of about 2,000 people. Mostly filled with locally-owned businesses, this town prides itself on being a close-knit community. It's a great base while filling your days with snowy adventures in Okemo Valley.
Ludlow is nestled near the Green Mountains, in the heart of Okemo State Forest. It's also one of the many towns you'll find while driving scenic Route 100, also known as Vermont's Skier's Highway. Whether you're just learning to ski or already an expert on the slopes, there's a lot of adventure at Okemo. You can go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Fox Run Nordic Center or explore the other winter trails in the area.
Nearby, you'll find more Vermont ski resorts like Magic Mountain in Londonderry and Killington Resort, both less than 30 minutes away from Ludlow by car. To get here, you'll need to fly into either Albany International Airport or Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, both about two hours away.
Winter activities in Ludlow, Vermont
Start your winter vacation with a trip to Okemo Ski Resort, one of the East Coast's snowiest mountains. With 123 trails and 20 chairlifts on offer, skiing and snowboarding are some of the most popular things to do. Even if you're a complete beginner, Okemo Ski Resort offers lessons for first-timers. Those with their little ones can also book child group lessons or you can book a private lesson for you and your family. Skiing isn't the only thing to do on the slopes of Okemo. At the Okemo Ski Resort, there's also a snow tubing park, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and more. For those visiting with their families, a ride around Okemo's Timber Ripper Mountain Coaster or ice skating at the Ice House in Jackson Gore are also sure-fire memory makers.
If you're looking for something outside of the resort, there are a couple of mountain trails that are great for snowshoeing. One of the most popular is the Healdville Trail, which goes to the summit of Okemo Mountain. This out-and-back trail covers 6 miles and is considered a moderate trek. It typically takes about 3.5 hours to complete, but the views at the top are worth it. Here, you'll find the Okemo Fire Tower with amazing panoramic views of the surrounding area, including Mount Ascutney, Glebe Mountain, and Mount Snow.
Planning your trip to Ludlow, Vermont
Before heading off to the slopes, there are a few things to know about planning a trip to Ludlow, Vermont. Try to time your vacation mid-week and avoid holidays to save money, especially if you're coming during peak season. Arrive early so you'll be able to dodge the crowds even during busy times. The weather can vary in the mountains. Make sure to bring your layers and check the forecast before heading out for the day. If you want to save on food, fill up on breakfast and pack snacks. They also have water refill stations scattered around the resort, so just bring your water bottle to keep hydrated.
Aside from skiing, there are multiple sights in and around town that you shouldn't miss. Formerly the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, Create Together is a community-led space for the arts. They offer workshops on quilting, weaving, sewing, painting, pottery, and more. Before heading out, stop by Blue Sky Trading Company for all your souvenir needs in this homey local shop. You should also stop by the President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth, the home of former president Calvin Coolidge. Aside from the life of the former President, exhibits also highlight the farm life and cheesemaking in Vermont. Dover, a year-round adrenaline-filled mountain town, is also an hour away.