North Carolina's Underrated Town Has Boozy Stops, River Trails, And A Country Store With A Haunting Past

Located just 31 miles from Winston-Salem and 92 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you'll find Madison, North Carolina. This beautiful, underrated town offers scenic river hiking trails and undisturbed waters where you can spend hours paddling your cares away. Visitors might get the feeling that there's something different about Madison that sets it apart from places like Lake Gaston, an off-the-beaten-path town with brews and cute shops. They might be right; here, you'll find moonshine distilleries, lush tree-lined waterways, and a charming country store rumored to be haunted.

If you happen to be going on the Tail of the Dragon, a crowd-free road trip through moonshine country, Madison is a great place to stop. Piedmont Distillers was the state's first legit distillery since the days of prohibition and one of four companies making moonshine in North Carolina. They are the proud makers of Catdaddy Carolina Moonshine, a favorite family recipe and the first product launched in 2005. They later partnered with bootlegger and car racing legend Junior Johnson in 2007 for the creation of Midnight Moon.

Wine lovers can stop by Dragon Glass Winery to sample a variety of flavorful wines. Try a bold red, like Dragons Kiss, offering a hint of cherries, berries, and a smooth, velvety finish. Or a crisp white wine like Humble Request. The winery has live entertainment on weekends and daily wine tastings. If you are in the mood for other spirits, stop by GIA Distillery, where you can sample their whiskey, vodka, brandy, and other blends in a tasting room. After your liquor tour, stay at the cozy Hunter House Bed & Breakfast to avoid driving after your boozy adventures.