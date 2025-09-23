North Carolina's Underrated Town Has Boozy Stops, River Trails, And A Country Store With A Haunting Past
Located just 31 miles from Winston-Salem and 92 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you'll find Madison, North Carolina. This beautiful, underrated town offers scenic river hiking trails and undisturbed waters where you can spend hours paddling your cares away. Visitors might get the feeling that there's something different about Madison that sets it apart from places like Lake Gaston, an off-the-beaten-path town with brews and cute shops. They might be right; here, you'll find moonshine distilleries, lush tree-lined waterways, and a charming country store rumored to be haunted.
If you happen to be going on the Tail of the Dragon, a crowd-free road trip through moonshine country, Madison is a great place to stop. Piedmont Distillers was the state's first legit distillery since the days of prohibition and one of four companies making moonshine in North Carolina. They are the proud makers of Catdaddy Carolina Moonshine, a favorite family recipe and the first product launched in 2005. They later partnered with bootlegger and car racing legend Junior Johnson in 2007 for the creation of Midnight Moon.
Wine lovers can stop by Dragon Glass Winery to sample a variety of flavorful wines. Try a bold red, like Dragons Kiss, offering a hint of cherries, berries, and a smooth, velvety finish. Or a crisp white wine like Humble Request. The winery has live entertainment on weekends and daily wine tastings. If you are in the mood for other spirits, stop by GIA Distillery, where you can sample their whiskey, vodka, brandy, and other blends in a tasting room. After your liquor tour, stay at the cozy Hunter House Bed & Breakfast to avoid driving after your boozy adventures.
A picturesque town with scenic river trails
It's easy to see why the area is known for picturesque North Carolina towns, some even compared to a Norman Rockwell painting. Beautiful old brick buildings adorn its historic downtown district, and streets are filled with quiet comfort. The town has a friendly vibe, and local citizens enjoy an impeccable quality of life that you don't find in many modern places. You'll find family-friendly spots and parks where you can picnic or play sports. There are also cute little shops in the historic downtown area, and walkable streets where you can freely window shop and check out the local cafes.
Madison's location near the Mayo River and Dan River offers loads of opportunities for hiking, fishing, and other wilderness activities. Tubing and kayaking are popular on the Dan River, which flows through the city and provides plenty of recreation for the locals. Birding is also popular along the river, which provides a rich habitat for various songbirds, ducks, and owls. The town is surrounded by peaceful wilderness and lush green spaces where you can relax on the water, like Belews Lake.
Just 6 miles north of Madison is the Mayo River State Park, where visitors can camp or explore its many trails. Options for overnight stays include cabins, primitive camping, and an RV park. Adventurous travelers can enjoy an afternoon battling river rapids or simply watching wildlife by a beautiful waterfall. The park is a favorite among avid birdwatchers, a perfect spot for viewing hawks, warblers, and native waterfowl. Madison River Park, located right in town and accessible via the Lindsey Bridge River Access, is a great option if you are looking to go kayaking or canoeing.
Visit charming country store haunts in Madison
Visiting Madison Dry Goods and its antique decorations is like stepping into the past. The shop features a charming recreation of an old country store in the back, with a selection of clothing and apothecary items for sale in the front. It is decorated with tchotchkes from the town's past, like a bright yellow vintage bicycle hanging from the ceiling. The store exudes warmth and a welcoming atmosphere, with wooden rocking chairs for folks to sit outside on sunny days and a fireplace to warm up by when it's cold. Reading enthusiasts can drop by to enjoy the free library, a new addition to this charming shop. A fun fact about this shop is that it makes an appearance in the 2013 movie "The Ultimate Life," which features some scenes filmed right in Madison.
A not-so-fun fact about this store's past is that there was a very tragic murder that happened in town associated with this location. A man killed his wife and children on December 25, 1929, and then shot himself in the woods. They were embalmed at the local funeral parlor, which later became Madison Dry Goods. There is a museum on the second floor of the store filled with memorabilia from this horrible tragedy. Visitors can still see newspaper clippings from this gruesome murder spree, and paranormal events have been reported in the shop below. People claimed to have seen a little ghost girl wandering around; some believe the spirit of one of the daughters is the one haunting the store.