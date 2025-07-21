A Secret Two-Lane Route Through North Carolina's Moonshine Country Offers A Scenic Crowd-Free Road Trip

North Carolina is the queen of diverse road trips: From the coastal layers of the Outer Banks on Highway 12 to Blue Ridge Parkway — America's favorite drive — curling around the state's majestic western mountains to the Tail of the Dragon, a dramatic ride through the Smoky Mountains that's particularly popular with motorcycle riders, it's a perfect destination for road trip enthusiasts. But there's another, lesser-known North Carolina road that's so whiplash wind-y that illegal moonshine makers once used it as a secret getaway to evade crackdowns during Prohibition. Nicknamed Moonshiner 28, State Highway 28 picks up where Tail of the Dragon — U.S. Route 129 — ends at Deals Gap, North Carolina. It winds 103 miles southeast through Franklin and Highlands before cutting into Georgia, then South Carolina, and finally ending in Walhalla. Along the way, expect hairpin curves, epic mountain vistas, secluded lakes, incredible waterfalls, historic homes, and even (legal) distilleries, all found just off the beaten path.

North Carolina's moonshine history runs deep. Even before federal Prohibition (1920 until 1933), it enacted its own statewide alcohol ban in 1908. This long dry spell sparked a flourishing underground trade and a legendary culture of backwoods distilleries and getaway routes. Highway 28 was especially helpful for Bible Belt bootleggers because it spanned state lines, allowing them to stay a step ahead of the law.

Although Tail of the Dragon's claim to fame is containing "318 curves in 11 miles," as Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort proclaims, Moonshiner 28 is a hidden gem with just as many "twisties," turns, and tantalizing views, but far smaller crowds. While Tail of the Dragon has become so popular with adrenaline junkies that highway officials have cited increasing accidents and urged increased caution, Moonshiner 28 is the road less traveled and a great all-seasons asphalt cruise.