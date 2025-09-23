'The Best Pizzeria In The World' Is A New York Gem In The Heart Of Lower Manhattan, According To Italy
There are very few certainties in the world, but one is that classic Italian dishes are irresistible to most of us. After all, who can say no to a good pasta carbonara, an ice-cold gelato, or a spaghetti bolognese? Pizza, however, remains the most emblematic dish of this beloved Mediterranean country, and in search of the finest pizzas, some may travel all the way to Italian towns like Manarola, a tiny town full of cliffs and explosive colors, or Caiazzo, an underrated storybook town with medieval streets just outside of Naples. Meanwhile, others keep an eye on Italy's annual list of the world's best pizzerias, because that hidden gem might be closer than you think. The list is curated by a group of experts who travel anonymously around the world to crown pizzerias based on several important factors, with the highest priority placed on the quality of the pizzas along with the care of customers.
This year's list is impressively varied: just the first five entries include restaurants from Brazil, Japan, and the U.S., as well as Italy, of course. I Masanielli in Caserta, Italy shares the coveted top spot on the list with Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, a city world-famous for its one-dollar pizza slices (though they might cost more now) and home to so many beloved venues, including Dani's House of Pizza, famed for its special sauce that locals obsess over. But if the people who invented pizzas are saying that Una Pizza Napoletana is the best, then you better believe them.
The pizza wizardry at Una Pizza Napoletana
This is not the first time that Una Pizza Napoletana has received global recognition: it was ranked the number one pizzeria in the world by the same outlet in 2022 and 2024 and has also received plaudits from the TODAY Show, CBS Mornings, Esquire, and the Michelin Guide. The man behind the magic is the pizzeria's founder and chef, Anthony Mangieri, who grew up in an American-Italian family and developed a love for Italian cuisine — especially pizza — at a young age. Mangieri originally ran several pizza restaurants but gave up on all other locations to focus solely on one in Manhattan's Lower East Side. There, he meticulously cooks each pizza in his wood-fired oven, handling only three orders at a time.
On the menu at Una Pizza Napoletana menu are six kinds of pizza — simple and beloved classics like Margherita and Marinara, to which toppings like hot peppers, anchovies, and pepperoni can be added. There's also a seventh pizza option that changes every week. In the beverage department, you can choose from a fine selection of Italian and French wines or Italian beers. Leave room for dessert: gelato with oven-roasted Sicilian almonds, whipped cream, and candied orange peel or a refreshing sorbetto, with daily rotating flavors based on a 100-year-old family recipe. Advanced booking is highly recommended, especially now after all the praise they've been receiving.