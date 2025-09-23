'The Best Pizzeria In The World' Is A New York Gem In The Heart Of Lower Manhattan, According To Italy

There are very few certainties in the world, but one is that classic Italian dishes are irresistible to most of us. After all, who can say no to a good pasta carbonara, an ice-cold gelato, or a spaghetti bolognese? Pizza, however, remains the most emblematic dish of this beloved Mediterranean country, and in search of the finest pizzas, some may travel all the way to Italian towns like Manarola, a tiny town full of cliffs and explosive colors, or Caiazzo, an underrated storybook town with medieval streets just outside of Naples. Meanwhile, others keep an eye on Italy's annual list of the world's best pizzerias, because that hidden gem might be closer than you think. The list is curated by a group of experts who travel anonymously around the world to crown pizzerias based on several important factors, with the highest priority placed on the quality of the pizzas along with the care of customers.

This year's list is impressively varied: just the first five entries include restaurants from Brazil, Japan, and the U.S., as well as Italy, of course. I Masanielli in Caserta, Italy shares the coveted top spot on the list with Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, a city world-famous for its one-dollar pizza slices (though they might cost more now) and home to so many beloved venues, including Dani's House of Pizza, famed for its special sauce that locals obsess over. But if the people who invented pizzas are saying that Una Pizza Napoletana is the best, then you better believe them.