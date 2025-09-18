One Of America's Busiest Airports Is Getting An Upgrade For United Airlines Travelers (And New Jersey Itself)

Newark Liberty International Airport made headlines this year for all the wrong reasons. In spring, a series of incidents caused by outdated equipment and a shortage of air traffic controllers — a nationwide crisis, according to the Federal Aviation Administration — prompted waves of flight delays and cancellations. Then, in August, radio outages forced a temporary ground stop at one of America's busiest airports. Fortunately, the travel hub is about to get a glow-up. On September 16, United Airlines announced plans to add 2,500 new jobs at Newark Airport.

And that's not all. According to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, the airline is committed to expanding their sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) program and is working to install more gates to accommodate wide-body aircraft used for international flights. It plans to send more Airbus A321neo planes, its largest aircraft, through Newark, making the airport an even busier hub for service to Europe.

New jobs, smarter fuel, more flights to Paris: this isn't just good news for travelers, but for the entire state of New Jersey, whose economic interests are tied to the project's success. Wesley Matthews, president and CEO of Choose New Jersey, the state's largest nonprofit organization committed to economic development, commented on the importance of a smoothly functioning international airport. "United is one of our largest employers of 14,000 people," Matthews said, as quoted on NJ.com. "One of New Jersey's assets is infrastructure, and Newark Airport is a crown jewel connecting us to the world."