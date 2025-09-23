Italy's Most Picturesque Lake Is Ruined Every Winter By An Unsightly Phenomenon
With its world-famous historic villas, incredible landscape, and chic atmosphere, Italy's Lake Como has a certain allure. Whether driven by the prospect of exploring quaint towns around the lake or the hope of spotting George Clooney summering at his villa, around 1.4 million tourists a year visit the area. While most tourists flock to the lake in the summer, traveling to Lake Como in the winter is wonderful if you want to experience the area without the crowds. However, to avoid disappointment, it's best to set your expectations.
First, let's talk about the weather. Even though it's in Northern Italy, Lake Como still enjoys a Mediterranean climate with mild winters with temperatures that average 39°F to 46°F, with some snowfall at higher elevations. While it doesn't get bitterly cold in winter, the atmospheric conditions do make the area more susceptible to fog. It's not at all uncommon in the cooler months to see a blanket of clouds covering the lake.
Haze can hit Lake Como at any time of the year, but in winter, it's more common. This is because as overnight temperatures plunge, the air is denser and descends in the valley created by the mountains that surround the lake. Without wind, that dense fog can settle in for the long haul. While some visitors might love this more mysterious appearance of the lake, others will surely be disappointed, thinking that their Instagrammable moment has been ruined. Whatever camp you're in, if you're planning time in Lake Como during the winter months, be prepared for the possibility of low visibility around and on the lake.
Tips for visiting Lake Como in the winter months
It might take a little extra planning, and you may be in for some fog, but visiting Lake Como is still quite doable in the winter. As an added benefit, you'll get to enjoy the lake atmosphere without the crowds and maybe even experience it lit up for the Christmas holidays, making for a truly magical experience. The southern reaches of Lake Como are just 29 miles from Milan's Malpensa Airport, making it easily accessible for international travelers no matter what time of year you visit. Another consideration for the winter is transportation via the lake ferry. While the ferries don't close down completely in winter, they will run on a reduced schedule. However, the town of Como still sees regular departures, and the middle of the lake region is also served well. With a little advanced planning and studying of the ferry schedule, you won't be left disappointed.
Haze isn't the only thing winter travelers need to prepare for when organizing their stay at Lake Como. Many Italian destinations that fill up with tourists during the summer are decidedly sleepy during the winter, and Lake Como is no exception. Italy is the land of small, family-run shops and restaurants, and many of these business owners take their holidays in the winter when customers are few and far between. The good news is that even the smallest of villages will typically have at least one or two dining options that stay open in all seasons. Just call ahead to make sure your favorite won't be closed.
If you don't want to risk arriving at your destination and finding most places closed, one tip is to stick to larger towns along the lake that have a sizable local population. Como is the lake's biggest town and so has restaurants open year-round to cater to locals. Lecco is another larger town on the lake that provides an authentic local experience any time of year. It's also the start of the evocative Sentiero del Viandante hiking trail that links idyllic villages, lush forests, and castles around Lake Como.