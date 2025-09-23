California's Waterfront Hotel Is A Whale-Watching Paradise Where You Can Hear The Harbor From Your Room

Among the largest cetaceans in the world, gray whales — measuring an average of 45 feet and weighing in at 30 to 40 tons — migrate each winter from the Arctic waters of Alaska to the warm lagoons of Mexico's Baja California. Thus, it's no wonder that California's coastline is considered one of the best whale-watching destinations in the world. If you're on the lookout for places to see whales in California, consider Huntington Beach, a serene city between Los Angeles and San Diego where blue and humpback whales swim offshore, and Big Sur, where you can spot whales from clifftop lookouts.

Another great base for whale-centered marine adventures is the low-key town of Morro Bay on California's Central Coast. At 456 Embarcadero Inn & Suites, a recently renovated boutique hotel on the seaside Embarcadero in Morro Bay, guests regularly report hearing the sound of sea lions barking after sunset. The hotel has 33 rooms and suites outfitted in minimalist decor in maritime-inspired colors, and almost all have balconies with water views (the few standard rooms without balconies start at $142 per night). Superior and deluxe rooms (from $256 per night) overlook the harbor or the bay and feature cozy fireplaces, as do the ultra-spacious corner and king suites (from $285 per night). More great things about 456 Embarcadero Inn & Suites: it welcomes your furry family members, too, making them feel right at home with blankets, biscuits, and a map to dog-friendly beaches in the area.

In addition, the second-floor jacuzzi, flooded with natural light, is open to guests from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's the perfect space to warm up after a day out whale watching or exploring the underrated seaside city of Morro Bay and its surroundings.