Perfectly Midway Between Los Angeles And San Francisco Is An Underrated, Charming Seaside City Off Highway 1
California gets the most attention for its major cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. They're all noteworthy, but there are so many other incredible, must-see spots that locals recommend visiting throughout California, from mountains to salt plains to deserts to coastal cliffs. In a state where it can be hard to find stretches of coastline that are either underdeveloped or are protected from development, the city of Morro Bay right off the Pacific Coast Highway ("The One" or "PCH" if you're Southern Californian), is an underrated gem of a coastal town that strikes a happy balance. Morro Bay, known for its unique geographical feature — a prominent rock that was formed by a long-extinct volcano — is a stunning spot almost equidistant from LA and San Francisco with a relaxed charm, good seafood, and breathtaking nature.
A 16th-century Portuguese explorer called the rock El Morro, poetically meaning "crown-shaped hill" in Spanish or, perhaps more bluntly, "snout." California's Central Coast is the home of the Chumash and Salinan Indigenous tribes, who both considered the rock to be sacred. In 1889, the Army Corps of Engineers began mining tons of rock and repurposing it to built the port nearby. Now, Morro Rock is a California Registered Historical Landmark and a State Landmark.
Everyone should, at least once in their lifetime, drive Pacific Coast Highway all the way up California on an awe-inspiring road trip with coastal views, beach stops, and small towns, one of which is Morro Bay. It's the perfect spot to spend the afternoon on your way up or down the coast, and even stay the night.
Morro Bay has a wonderful Embarcadero with fresh seafood options and affordable ocean views
Stroll the Embarcadero, the waterfront walkway looking out on the Bay with the Rock in all its glory, and see all the boats moored in the marina. On a typical day, you'll see (and hear!) sea lions, and, if you're lucky, the sea otters for which the Bay is known. There are shops where you can buy saltwater taffy and T-shirts with sea otters on them, and you can book fishing charters and kayaks as well. Take a seat on the sundeck at Blue Sky Bistro for a cup of flavorful chowder and a glass of California wine while barking at seals and catching the sunset. Windows on the Water is also a lovely, more upscale waterfront dining experience on Morro Bay's Embarcadero. Morro Bay's cold, briny waters are great for growing oysters, and the town is home to two sustainable oyster farms that supply many of the local restaurants.
Afterward, check into the Anderson Hotel, a modern boutique offering rooms with panoramic ocean (and Morro Rock) views. Anderson also features the Galley Restaurant, a wonderful choice for fresh, "naked" seafood and espresso martinis. Beer and cider drinkers love Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing, named with a nod to the decommissioned power plant smokestacks.
Affordable ocean views are practically unheard of in California coastal towns, but Morro Bay is an exception! Ascot Suites offers newly renovated rooms at fairly affordable price points, starting at $127 per night as of this writing. Morro Bay's Pacific Shores Inn, located only a few blocks walk away from the water, also has ocean views with prices similar to Ascot Suites, and there are plenty of additional small hotels in the neighborhood with easy access to the Embarcadero.
California's Central Coast is full of secret charm and hidden spots
Morro Bay is in the heart of the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, helping to heal old wounds with Indigenous people and to preserve and protect 7,000 square miles of ocean and 156 miles of coastline that are so important to the people of Morro Bay. The Bay's surrounding diverse eco-habitats, marshes, trees, eucalyptus, and estuary encourage fantastic birdwatching, including migratory shorebirds, herons, loons, ducks, Western Snowy Plovers, and more.
Charter an electric pontoon or stand-up paddleboard, or kayak around the rock. Kite surfing is great here, and there are also a number of easy hiking trails, including a walk to the rock. For some indoor fun, Coalesce is an incredible bookstore with new, used, and out-of-print gems, and there are art galleries as well.
If you find yourself wanting to spend more time in the area, you won't be disappointed: Morro Bay is also accessible to so much other Central Coast goodness. For a real hidden gem, take PCH north about six miles to tiny Cayucos, one of California's underrated beach towns. Eat blue corn waffles and have a coffee at Hidden Kitchen on Ocean Ave., then hit the quiet beach with its fishing pier for an amazing sunset. South of town in the Morro Bay State Marine Reserve, Elfin Forest is a unique forest of wizened pygmy trees where you can picnic or hike. Just 13 miles inland, San Luis Obispo is a much larger hub with an art scene and great restaurants. Another 30 miles or so up PCH from Morro Bay is San Simeon, another wonderful beach town and home to Hearst Castle, one of the best attractions along the California coast.