Perfectly Midway Between Los Angeles And San Francisco Is An Underrated, Charming Seaside City Off Highway 1

California gets the most attention for its major cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. They're all noteworthy, but there are so many other incredible, must-see spots that locals recommend visiting throughout California, from mountains to salt plains to deserts to coastal cliffs. In a state where it can be hard to find stretches of coastline that are either underdeveloped or are protected from development, the city of Morro Bay right off the Pacific Coast Highway ("The One" or "PCH" if you're Southern Californian), is an underrated gem of a coastal town that strikes a happy balance. Morro Bay, known for its unique geographical feature — a prominent rock that was formed by a long-extinct volcano — is a stunning spot almost equidistant from LA and San Francisco with a relaxed charm, good seafood, and breathtaking nature.

A 16th-century Portuguese explorer called the rock El Morro, poetically meaning "crown-shaped hill" in Spanish or, perhaps more bluntly, "snout." California's Central Coast is the home of the Chumash and Salinan Indigenous tribes, who both considered the rock to be sacred. In 1889, the Army Corps of Engineers began mining tons of rock and repurposing it to built the port nearby. Now, Morro Rock is a California Registered Historical Landmark and a State Landmark.

Everyone should, at least once in their lifetime, drive Pacific Coast Highway all the way up California on an awe-inspiring road trip with coastal views, beach stops, and small towns, one of which is Morro Bay. It's the perfect spot to spend the afternoon on your way up or down the coast, and even stay the night.