Between Long Beach And San Diego Is California's Serene City With Whale-Watching, Beaches, And Beauty
From Long Beach, California, it's more than 100 miles down the Pacific shoreline to San Diego. The sunny stretch of coastline is dotted with popular destinations, including Huntington Beach — nicknamed Surf City, USA — and the artsy city of Laguna Beach. But there are also lesser-known communities along the way, too, like Seal Beach, a small town with a quaint wooden pier, and Laguna Niguel, a laid-back beach town with gorgeous landscapes and whale-watching opportunities.
Just south of lively Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel enjoys a spectacular natural setting between the ocean and the San Joaquin Hills. In addition to several picturesque beaches, it has a charming downtown area organized around a central square, Plaza de la Paz, where the Laguna Niguel Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Nearby, the 4,500-acre Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park offers miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking, including cliffside paths with sweeping views over the ocean.
Kayak, surf, and whale-watch in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel is home to two main beach areas. Salt Creek Beach is popular with surfers, and the surrounding park offers walking trails and picnic areas. Just south is Monarch Beach, with calmer waters ideal for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. The beach takes its name from the migratory butterflies that appear throughout the area in winter. Don't miss the epic coastal road trip to track the monarchs' migration, one of California's most stunning wildlife sensations.
Butterflies aren't the only wildlife passing through the region. Several whale species, including blue whales and humpback whales, follow a migratory path just offshore. December through February is the best time to spot gray whales near Laguna Niguel, while blue whales are more commonly seen from mid-June through mid-September. Humpback whales can be observed throughout the year, though your chances are best from spring through fall.
Local outfitters that run whale- and dolphin-watching excursions include Newport Whales (in nearby Newport Beach, from $38 per person) and Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Safari (in Dana Point, from $58 per person). Dolphin enthusiasts, take note: Dana Point is considered the best destination on the entire West Coast to catch a breathtaking "dolphin stampede," a natural spectacle where dolphins leap and race in unison.
Plan a trip to Laguna Niguel
If money's no object, splurge on a stay at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel (from about $739 per night in summer), set amid beautifully landscaped grounds with a striking swimming pool facing the Pacific. You'll find more affordable accommodations nearby in Dana Point, such as the Hilton Garden Inn Dana Point Doheny Beach (starting around $170 per night), just a 10-minute drive from Monarch Beach.
Dining options in Laguna Niguel include the popular Seasurf Fish Co, a casual spot for fresh fish tacos and poke bowls. Down by the water's edge, the Monarch Bay Beach Club is an elegant, waterfront restaurant that specializes in gourmet seafood. It serves as the beachfront outpost of the larger Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach resort, located just up the hill.
To get to Laguna Niguel, you could fly into John Wayne Airport (about a 35-minute drive away) and rent a car, which offers flexibility to explore the coastline at your own pace. Alternatively, the region is well served by train. Monarch Beach is about a 15-minute drive from San Juan Capistrano, where you can catch the Pacific Surfliner north to Los Angeles (about 1 hour and 15 minutes) or south to San Diego (roughly 1 hour and 40 minutes).