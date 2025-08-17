Between Long Beach And San Diego Is California's Serene City With Whale-Watching, Beaches, And Beauty

Laguna Niguel is home to two main beach areas. Salt Creek Beach is popular with surfers, and the surrounding park offers walking trails and picnic areas. Just south is Monarch Beach, with calmer waters ideal for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. The beach takes its name from the migratory butterflies that appear throughout the area in winter. Don't miss the epic coastal road trip to track the monarchs' migration, one of California's most stunning wildlife sensations.

Butterflies aren't the only wildlife passing through the region. Several whale species, including blue whales and humpback whales, follow a migratory path just offshore. December through February is the best time to spot gray whales near Laguna Niguel, while blue whales are more commonly seen from mid-June through mid-September. Humpback whales can be observed throughout the year, though your chances are best from spring through fall.

Local outfitters that run whale- and dolphin-watching excursions include Newport Whales (in nearby Newport Beach, from $38 per person) and Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Safari (in Dana Point, from $58 per person). Dolphin enthusiasts, take note: Dana Point is considered the best destination on the entire West Coast to catch a breathtaking "dolphin stampede," a natural spectacle where dolphins leap and race in unison.