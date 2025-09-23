Why Things Are Getting Tense Between Airline Pilots And Air Traffic Controllers

When you think of the people involved in your flight, who comes to mind? The pilot? Cabin crew? What about the air traffic controllers? There are always around 5,000 planes flying above the U.S., and a large team is required to ensure the safety of passengers. Pilots are the ones flying the aircraft, while air traffic controllers guide the plane from takeoff, through the air, and after landing. They respond to emergencies, collaborate across airspaces, and ensure that planes don't get too close to each other. Although they don't get nearly enough recognition, air traffic controllers are a fundamental part of why air travel is so safe, even if you make sure to book with one of the safest airlines in the world.

Lately, tension has been simmering between some pilots and controllers. In summer 2025, a Delta pilot facing delays due to a thunderstorm asked a controller how long they would have to wait. According to Aviation A2Z, the controller replied by saying, "from now till midnight." When the pilot tried to get more clarity, the controller remained vague. The pilot ended up calling the controller an idiot, and the plane turned back, leaving six hours later than anticipated.

In another incident, a plane heading for the French island of Corsica was left to circle the skies for 18 minutes before it was able to land because the air traffic controller had fallen asleep. The plane in question had already been delayed before taking off, and airport staff on the ground were finally able to get in touch with the control room. The pilot managed to land safely after the controller woke up.