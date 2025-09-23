Why Things Are Getting Tense Between Airline Pilots And Air Traffic Controllers
When you think of the people involved in your flight, who comes to mind? The pilot? Cabin crew? What about the air traffic controllers? There are always around 5,000 planes flying above the U.S., and a large team is required to ensure the safety of passengers. Pilots are the ones flying the aircraft, while air traffic controllers guide the plane from takeoff, through the air, and after landing. They respond to emergencies, collaborate across airspaces, and ensure that planes don't get too close to each other. Although they don't get nearly enough recognition, air traffic controllers are a fundamental part of why air travel is so safe, even if you make sure to book with one of the safest airlines in the world.
Lately, tension has been simmering between some pilots and controllers. In summer 2025, a Delta pilot facing delays due to a thunderstorm asked a controller how long they would have to wait. According to Aviation A2Z, the controller replied by saying, "from now till midnight." When the pilot tried to get more clarity, the controller remained vague. The pilot ended up calling the controller an idiot, and the plane turned back, leaving six hours later than anticipated.
In another incident, a plane heading for the French island of Corsica was left to circle the skies for 18 minutes before it was able to land because the air traffic controller had fallen asleep. The plane in question had already been delayed before taking off, and airport staff on the ground were finally able to get in touch with the control room. The pilot managed to land safely after the controller woke up.
Interpersonal conflicts between pilots and air traffic controllers
In both the examples listed above, there was a clear lack of communication between air traffic controllers and the pilots. While no one should be calling anyone an idiot at work, pilots rely on controllers to give them clear and timely information and instructions so they can do their jobs. However, this isn't to say it's always the air traffic controller who is at fault. On a different occasion, an air traffic controller had to sternly tell a Spirit Airlines pilot who flew a little too close to Air Force One to "Pay attention. Get off the iPad," via Unilad.
Both jobs are highly stressful, and every decision has a lot at stake. Pilots and air traffic controllers don't necessarily know each other, which makes it harder to build a rapport. While air traffic controllers and pilots both have the shared goal to get the plane and all its passengers safely to their destination, their ideas of how to do that may vary because they are looking at it from different angles.
Short staff and outdated tech can cause communication issues
While interpersonal tensions can definitely be at play, issues with delayed flights or breaks in communication are often due to technological issues rather than human error. A series of power failures at Newark Liberty Airport in spring 2025 left air traffic controllers unable to send messages to pilots for 90 seconds on one occasion, and later, a radar blackout left controllers staring at a blank screen for another 90 seconds. Luckily, neither incident resulted in tragedy, but it did cause delays and spark concern about the possible lack of investment in air traffic control equipment, outdated technology, and a shortage of staff. If you fear your flight is going to be affected by external forces, there are hidden warning signs that your plane is about to be delayed or canceled.
Many of America's busiest airports are short on control staff, and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association reports that there are about 3,500 fewer certified controllers than needed for efficient operation. This lack of staff means that the air traffic controllers who are there often have to work longer shifts, which can lead to burnout and added stress to an already high-stakes job. Safety is the top priority of all parties, and the reason you might experience delays is to mitigate the slightest hint of risk. If you're a nervous flyer, these expert recommendations to feel safe in the air may help.