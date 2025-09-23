Louisiana's Premier Spring-Fed Crystal-Clear Lake Is A Private Escape Near Covington Full Of Amenities

At Lake Isabel Farm, guests are welcome to flock to the white sandy beach and swim in the picturesque water. Paddleboarding and kayaking enthusiasts can bring their own equipment to explore the lake at their leisure. However, the beach requires that anyone using a paddleboard or a boat must wear a life jacket at all times. This is because there is no lifeguard on duty, and the water can be as deep as 35 feet in some areas. Currently, the lake is only open on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices for adults are $47, and child/senior tickets cost $33. All children under the age of 3 get in for free.

What sets Lake Isabel Farm apart from some of the other exclusive waterways of America, such as North Carolina's largest private lake with waterfalls, wildlife, and rustic charm? One of Lake Isabel's most interesting features is its eco-friendly cabanas. There are three cabanas on the beach reserved for parties of 15 people or more. If there aren't any parties that big, the cabanas are offered to the next largest groups. These cabanas are entirely solar-powered and come with fans, shade, and ice chests for cold drinks. Even without a cabana, guests can still enjoy the beach volleyball courts, diving platform, and propane grills for an outdoor cookout. For a bit of outdoor cardio, there is a 3-mile nature trail that loops around the crystal lake. These amenities are only the beginning. In the future, an organization based in New Orleans called CICADA is working to add eco-friendly vacation homes on the water. The amenities will include healthy farm-to-plate cuisine and an events center.