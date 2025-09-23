America's Most Coffee-Obsessed State Is A Must-Visit For Caffeine Lovers

While bars and clubs draw people to different destinations for nightlife, coffee culture arguably plays an equally significant role for the day-time, dictating where you go to start your day, unwind in a café, or meet with friends. For certain states, coffee is more important than others, and a study by SimpleTexting found exactly which states value their daily brew the most. After surveying thousands of Americans and averaging how they rate their coffee obsession, West Virginia had the highest average. West Virginians rated their coffee obsession at 3.7 out of 5, on average, while the nationwide average rating was 3.11.

The study noted that having colder seasons might play a role in how much West Virginians love their coffee, as the next highest ranked states — Virginia and Maine, respectively — also endure cold weather come autumn and winter. According to Drinking Folk, it was common for Appalachian communities to buy green coffee and roast the beans themselves before World War II. In recent years, West Virginia has seen more specialty coffee shops popping up around the state, often roasting their own coffee beans in the same fashion as their pre-war progenitors. A few cities in West Virginia have become well-known as coffee hubs, such as Morgantown, a charming college city with a laidback, youthful energy. Here, the combination of its student population and proximity to products from Pittsburgh makes for the perfect conditions for a thriving coffee culture.