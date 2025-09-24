Minutes From Orlando's Theme Parks Is A Vibrant Neighborhood With Street Art And Michelin-Recognized Eats

When you hear the word "Orlando," it's easy to think of roller coasters and costumed characters. Yes, the city has more theme parks than anywhere else on the planet, but beyond the parks are really cool areas worth exploring. Orlando has 12 Main Street districts, including the Audubon Park Garden District and Thornton Park, home to Lake Eola Park – a walkable area known as the heart of downtown. Ivanhoe Village is one of Orlando's artsy districts with a laid-back vibe, while Mills 50 is a lively neighborhood overflowing with creativity, located just under 20 minutes away from Universal Studios Florida. When you're there, you'll see an abundance of street art, some of which is in very unassuming places. This vibrant community features a diverse range of interesting canvases where local artists showcase their work, too.

Mills 50 is also a hotspot for foodies, offering a diverse range of flavors to suit every palate. As if the diversity of its culinary offerings wasn't enough, several local restaurants have earned recognition from the Michelin Guide. If you're making a trip to Orlando, you can easily set aside time to explore Mills 50. The district is only about 30 minutes away from Orlando International Airport. There are several hotels nearby, including some well-known brands such as Hilton and Marriott.