Minutes From Orlando's Theme Parks Is A Vibrant Neighborhood With Street Art And Michelin-Recognized Eats
When you hear the word "Orlando," it's easy to think of roller coasters and costumed characters. Yes, the city has more theme parks than anywhere else on the planet, but beyond the parks are really cool areas worth exploring. Orlando has 12 Main Street districts, including the Audubon Park Garden District and Thornton Park, home to Lake Eola Park – a walkable area known as the heart of downtown. Ivanhoe Village is one of Orlando's artsy districts with a laid-back vibe, while Mills 50 is a lively neighborhood overflowing with creativity, located just under 20 minutes away from Universal Studios Florida. When you're there, you'll see an abundance of street art, some of which is in very unassuming places. This vibrant community features a diverse range of interesting canvases where local artists showcase their work, too.
Mills 50 is also a hotspot for foodies, offering a diverse range of flavors to suit every palate. As if the diversity of its culinary offerings wasn't enough, several local restaurants have earned recognition from the Michelin Guide. If you're making a trip to Orlando, you can easily set aside time to explore Mills 50. The district is only about 30 minutes away from Orlando International Airport. There are several hotels nearby, including some well-known brands such as Hilton and Marriott.
Orlando's Mills 50 District has so much cool street art
There are plenty of free things to do in Orlando, and in a city that calls itself "The City Beautiful," one of the best is to simply take time to stroll around and take in some of the beauty. In the Mills 50 District, that beauty often comes in the form of eclectic street art. It's hard to miss the murals that greet you in every direction. Several of these public works of art can be found on the exterior walls of local businesses, such as "49 Doves," created by artist Andrew Spear. That creation is a special one to the city, as it honors the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Why stop with murals, though? The Mills 50 District has found more places to let the creativity flow. When you visit, you'll find the coolest dumpsters you've ever seen, many of which display vibrant and engaging designs. Art is quite literally everywhere. A closer look around will also reveal some pretty interesting storm drains and electrical boxes that bear their own artistic works. You can visit and see the street art anytime, but you may want to plan a visit to align with the neighborhood's annual Dragon Parade — it's one of the most festive times of the year in Mills 50.
The best restaurants in Orlando are in the Mills 50 District
Florida has many restaurants with Michelin stars, including several in Orlando. The Mills 50 District, however, has more Michelin Guide selections than any other part of the city. One that's gained this esteemed honor is Z Asian. One Google reviewer praised a favorite dish: "The lamb chops are simply divine – perfectly grilled to your liking, they're tender, juicy, and bursting with flavor. The marinade, a secret blend of spices, elevates the natural taste of the lamb to new heights."
Other Michelin-recognized spots in the area include The Strand, where the menus change frequently. The offerings can switch up at any time, but some of the dishes you can expect include coffee-rubbed New York Strip, mango-glazed Salmon, braised beef short ribs, and buttermilk chicken. Reviewers rave about the food, though one Yelp commenter advised: "Making reservations is the biggest pro-tip since there's pretty limited seating at dinner."
Additional standouts in Mills 50 include Tori Tori, Edoboy, Pigzza, Bites & Bubbles, and Pig Floyds. With so many options, it may take a while to eat your way through the district. Just be sure to save some room for tasty treats from Phat Ash Bakes, where flavors such as Hella Hazelnut, Poppin' PB make for the sweetest way to end a perfect day in Orlando's Mills 50 District.