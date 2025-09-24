South Of St. Louis Is Missouri's Family-Friendly City Filled With Art, Hiking Trails, And Historic Charm
Forgive the pun, but there's a lot you don't want to miss in Missouri — whether we're talking St. Louis, with its world-famous man-made landmark, or Saint Robert, a serene small city in the heart of the Ozarks. South of St. Louis, you'll find a family-friendly city filled with art, hiking trails, and historic charm: Perryville. With a population of about 8,500 people, Perryville is definitely on the small side for a city. But as the county seat for Perry County, it contains several interesting attractions, including historic buildings dating back to the 1800s, museums, hiking trails, wholesome activities, and a thriving art scene.
To reach Perryville, you'll need to drive. The city is about an hour and a half from St. Louis (where you'll also find the nearest major airport) and about three hours from Memphis (home to one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods). Once you're there, enjoy the scenic outdoors, learn about local history, and have some fun. Staying overnight in Perry? You have several chain hotels to choose from, as well as campgrounds.
History and art in Perryville
Perryville was incorporated in 1831, and you can learn about local history in several places around the city. Built in 1825, the Faherty House is the oldest remaining residence in town, with rooms decorated in different historic styles; it's open by appointment only, so reach out in advance. There's also Saint Mary's of the Barrens (above), a church built in 1827 with a popular shrine and rosary walk. There are several small museums in Perryville. The Perry County Military History Museum is considered to be somewhat of a hidden gem thanks to the military artifacts on display and its Veterans Wall of Honor. For another view of history, the American Tractor Museum contains many rare and antique tractors; reviewers say that kids love it.
More recently, Perryville has cultivated a thriving art scene. The city's annual Perryville Sculpture Outdoor Exhibit features a selection of sculptures displayed throughout the city. Similarly, local artists have added several new murals to Perryville, celebrating the town's history and present. Perry County Creative Arts, located in Perryville, features a community art gallery, a community theater group, a bimonthly drawing class, and frequent events. You can also experience art from the road thanks to the Perry County Barn Quilt Trail. Different quilts are displayed on barns, angled so they're visible to drivers.
Hiking and family-friendly entertainment in Perryville
Perryville has plenty of trails to keep hikers busy. The city maintains several paved hike and bike trails of various lengths, from the .33-mile loop of Feltz Street Park trail to the 3.1-mile loop of TG Trail. There's also the Community Lake Shoreline Trail, with scenic views of a lake amidst the trees (above). It's a great spot for birdwatchers — one AllTrails reviewer recounts seeing egrets, great blue herons, cormorants, ducks, and even a bald eagle. For interesting views, check out the Ball Mill Resurgence Natural Area, with a giant limestone basin that fills with water after heavy rains. "There is no way to capture in a photo how a 50 ft wall of limestone can make you feel so small," writes one Google reviewer.
While the trails are all easy to moderate and accessible to kids, there are also other kinds of entertainment in town. Younger kids will enjoy the large playground at Feltz Street Park, while older kids might want to play a round of disc golf at the nine-hole Northdale Park Disc Golf Course. The Alley Cat Lanes and Lounge is a fun bowling alley for the whole family. And if you're visiting in the fall, Perryville Pumpkin Farm is a must-visit with wagon rides, a corn maze, and bonfires (complete with marshmallows for roasting).