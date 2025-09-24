South Of St. Louis Is Missouri's Family-Friendly City Filled With Art, Hiking Trails, And Historic Charm

Forgive the pun, but there's a lot you don't want to miss in Missouri — whether we're talking St. Louis, with its world-famous man-made landmark, or Saint Robert, a serene small city in the heart of the Ozarks. South of St. Louis, you'll find a family-friendly city filled with art, hiking trails, and historic charm: Perryville. With a population of about 8,500 people, Perryville is definitely on the small side for a city. But as the county seat for Perry County, it contains several interesting attractions, including historic buildings dating back to the 1800s, museums, hiking trails, wholesome activities, and a thriving art scene.

To reach Perryville, you'll need to drive. The city is about an hour and a half from St. Louis (where you'll also find the nearest major airport) and about three hours from Memphis (home to one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods). Once you're there, enjoy the scenic outdoors, learn about local history, and have some fun. Staying overnight in Perry? You have several chain hotels to choose from, as well as campgrounds.