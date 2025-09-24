Philadelphia's Unique Art-Filled Escape Is Surrounded By Lush Native Gardens And Sun-Drenched Spaces
An exciting new addition to Philadelphia's art scene opened in the fall of 2025. Around the corner from the Barnes Foundation and within view of the famous Philadelphia Museum of Art — a place you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia — Calder Gardens is an art institution and interactive space dedicated to the work of Alexander Calder (1898–1976). Occupying a sun-drenched and visually striking 18,000-square-foot building by Swiss architecture firm Herzog and de Meuron, and framed by lush gardens by Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf, it's a state-of-the-art space to learn about Calder's creative legacy.
As some city residents know, Alexander "Sandy" Calder had deep roots in the region. Though he was born outside Philadelphia in Lawnton, Pennsylvania, and later died in New York, Calder comes from a family of sculptors whose works are on display around the city. His grandfather, Alexander Milne Calder, an immigrant from Scotland, created one of Philadelphia's most iconic landmarks — the William Penn statue that tops City Hall, completed in 1892. Calder's father, Alexander Stirling Calder, is behind the Swann Memorial Fountain (1924) in nearby Logan Circle.
While Alexander Calder trained as a mechanical engineer, he eventually followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. His larger-than-life "Ghost" mobile (1964) dangles from the ceiling over the Grand Stair Hall at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with his work contributing significantly to the allure of one of Philadelphia's richest cultural neighborhoods.
Plan your trip to Calder Gardens
What can visitors expect at Calder Gardens? Forget about the conventional idea of exhibiting permanent collections, for one thing: The museum will show a rotating selection of works representing the artist's 50-year career, taking advantage of both indoor and outdoor spaces. Guests are invited to linger amid the wildflower-filled gardens and enjoy a moment of contemplation (when there's not a musical act or cultural event taking over the place). Calder Gardens doubles as a performance venue, showcased by a range of Philadelphia-based talent — including youth drumlines, a circus troupe, and a Brazilian percussion group — that performed in a public parade the day before the site opened its doors.
Lodging options within walking distance of Calder Gardens include The Logan Philadelphia, Curio Collection by Hilton (from around $150 per night), which features a pretty terrace overlooking Logan Square, and the Maj Hotel ($155 per night), a stylish boutique hotel housed in a red brick building adjacent to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Grab brunch nearby at popular Sabrina's Cafe or go for handmade pastas and Italian specialties at A Mano, a cozy BYOB corner restaurant.
If you're traveling by train, Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, considered one of America's best train stations, is less than 10 minutes away by car (or 15 minutes using public transportation). From there, it's a quick 20-minute train ride to Philadelphia International Airport.