Philadelphia's Unique Art-Filled Escape Is Surrounded By Lush Native Gardens And Sun-Drenched Spaces

An exciting new addition to Philadelphia's art scene opened in the fall of 2025. Around the corner from the Barnes Foundation and within view of the famous Philadelphia Museum of Art — a place you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia — Calder Gardens is an art institution and interactive space dedicated to the work of Alexander Calder (1898–1976). Occupying a sun-drenched and visually striking 18,000-square-foot building by Swiss architecture firm Herzog and de Meuron, and framed by lush gardens by Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf, it's a state-of-the-art space to learn about Calder's creative legacy.

As some city residents know, Alexander "Sandy" Calder had deep roots in the region. Though he was born outside Philadelphia in Lawnton, Pennsylvania, and later died in New York, Calder comes from a family of sculptors whose works are on display around the city. His grandfather, Alexander Milne Calder, an immigrant from Scotland, created one of Philadelphia's most iconic landmarks — the William Penn statue that tops City Hall, completed in 1892. Calder's father, Alexander Stirling Calder, is behind the Swann Memorial Fountain (1924) in nearby Logan Circle.

While Alexander Calder trained as a mechanical engineer, he eventually followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. His larger-than-life "Ghost" mobile (1964) dangles from the ceiling over the Grand Stair Hall at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with his work contributing significantly to the allure of one of Philadelphia's richest cultural neighborhoods.