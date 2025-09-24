New England's Outrageously Gorgeous Fall Foliage Thrives With Wild Vibrancy On This Vermont Drive
As the crisp autumn air sweeps through Vermont, the state's dense forests of leaf-changing maple, beech, and birch erupt in a scintillating display of fall scenery. If you're considering a visit to soak in these beautiful views, then a drive along historic Route 7A is a must. Tucked between the Taconic Mountains and the Green Mountains, this nearly 30-mile drive is punctuated by storybook towns, valleys, and interesting stops along the way, making for an ultimate fall adventure.
Anchored by the walkable and artsy town of Bennington on one end and Manchester on the other, the route takes you through Shaftsbury, Arlington, and other scenic villages. The nearest city with an airport is Albany, New York, roughly one hour west of Bennington. Of course, you'll want to time your trip with peak foliage season when you are assured of a mosaic of reds, oranges, and golds. According to the U.S. mountains fall foliage map, Vermont will show off its best fall colors beginning from the end of September and lasting until mid-October.
There are multiple other stops you can make, depending on your interests. History buffs can take small detours to visit the Bennington Battle Monument or the Robert Frost Stone House Museum. Those who would like to immerse themselves in this vibrant panorama can book a campsite or plan a cozy picnic at Lake Shaftsbury State Park. Meanwhile, more views can be seen from the Mount Equinox Skyline Drive. It's located right off Route 7A in Sunderland, and the snaking byway takes you to the highest peak of the Taconic Range at 3,848 feet, offering birds-eye views of the colorful forests. Whether it's a leisurely drive or a weekend getaway, this Vermont fall foliage road trip delivers an unforgettable experience.
Plan your adventure on Vermont's Route 7A
If you're only planning to drive this route with a few stops along the way, there are plenty of local, family-owned businesses to explore. The Chocolate Barn, for instance, is a cozy stop located in a historic barn dating back to 1842. Here, you will find chocolates made in vintage moulds and the creamiest in-house ice creams drenched in seasonal flavors. Another great stop is Sugar Shack, a local business where you can stock up on Vermont-based products like maple syrup, smoked cheese, and donuts. Art lovers will also enjoy the Norman Rockwell exhibition in the store.
On the other hand, those wanting to extend their stay in these cozy surroundings have a good number of hotels and inns at their disposal, like the Arcady Mountain Motor Lodge, the Hill Farm Inn, and the Manchester View. While all are surrounded by the signature autumnal scenery, the Hill Farm Inn goes a step ahead and offers three and four-bedroom cottages for a luxurious experience. Rated 4.8 on Tripadvisor, reviewers have raved about its cleanliness, service, and a wonderful on-site restaurant.
With leisure, stay, and views sorted, there's still much to see and do along Historic 7A. Pop into any of the golf courses, buy fresh produce at the community farms, or take scenic hikes in the dense forests; there are all sorts of activities awaiting. That said, the temperature drops this time of the year — especially during early mornings and late evenings — so pack layers. Also, don't forget to bring your sense of adventure when you traverse one of New England's best fall drives.