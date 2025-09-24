New England's Outrageously Gorgeous Fall Foliage Thrives With Wild Vibrancy On This Vermont Drive

As the crisp autumn air sweeps through Vermont, the state's dense forests of leaf-changing maple, beech, and birch erupt in a scintillating display of fall scenery. If you're considering a visit to soak in these beautiful views, then a drive along historic Route 7A is a must. Tucked between the Taconic Mountains and the Green Mountains, this nearly 30-mile drive is punctuated by storybook towns, valleys, and interesting stops along the way, making for an ultimate fall adventure.

Anchored by the walkable and artsy town of Bennington on one end and Manchester on the other, the route takes you through Shaftsbury, Arlington, and other scenic villages. The nearest city with an airport is Albany, New York, roughly one hour west of Bennington. Of course, you'll want to time your trip with peak foliage season when you are assured of a mosaic of reds, oranges, and golds. According to the U.S. mountains fall foliage map, Vermont will show off its best fall colors beginning from the end of September and lasting until mid-October.

There are multiple other stops you can make, depending on your interests. History buffs can take small detours to visit the Bennington Battle Monument or the Robert Frost Stone House Museum. Those who would like to immerse themselves in this vibrant panorama can book a campsite or plan a cozy picnic at Lake Shaftsbury State Park. Meanwhile, more views can be seen from the Mount Equinox Skyline Drive. It's located right off Route 7A in Sunderland, and the snaking byway takes you to the highest peak of the Taconic Range at 3,848 feet, offering birds-eye views of the colorful forests. Whether it's a leisurely drive or a weekend getaway, this Vermont fall foliage road trip delivers an unforgettable experience.