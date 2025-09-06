Vermont's Breathtaking Road Trip Route Travels Through Some Of New England's Most Stunning Fall Foliage Scenes

"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." This timeless sentiment came from Anne Shirley, the titular character in Lucy Maud Montgomery's "Anne of Green Gables," in admiration of the surrounding fall foliage. There's something about fall colors that inspires art and poetry, with its mirage of bright reds, oranges, and yellows. While Anne of Green Gables is set in the fictional town of Avonlea, in the not-so-fictional Prince Edward Island in Canada, you don't have to go to Canada for autumn foliage views. The United States' Northeastern states are a veritable haven of scenic fall drives and stunning views. Perhaps none more so than Vermont, with its gorgeous Green Mountains that turn into an iridescent mix of deep rust, orange, and burnished bronze every October.

If you have a long weekend or can spare a few days this fall to go leaf-peeping, there's one particular Vermont road trip that will guide you through the state's top fall destinations. The route begins in the north, in the artsy town of Burlington, surrounded by gorgeous mountains and situated right alongside the state's largest lake, Lake Champlain. It then curves its way down south, veering slightly to the east to sample the views at Stowe and Woodstock, before ending in Manchester.

Try to keep your luggage to a minimum, because you don't want to waste time packing and unpacking every day. If you struggle with chronic over-packing, check out some of these tips for packing light on a road trip. Also, some of the spots on this route don't allow large vehicles, so a small, family-friendly sedan is ideal for this road trip.