Hate Camping But Love The Outdoors? Credit Card Touring Might Be Your New Favorite Way To Travel
If you're a city dweller, living or working in a concrete jungle, you probably crave those quiet escapes into nature on hiking or biking trips. But although you may love the great outdoors, perhaps you're not particularly fond of camping. Why would you want to sleep on a rock-hard floor, waking up in terror from sounds that you can't be entirely sure aren't from a carnivorous predator? Of course, there's always glamping, which has become more impressive than ever before. You can even wake up among California Redwoods at this luxurious spot featuring propane-fueled fire pits, a cocktail bar, and modern amenities. But with glamping, you're still confined to one specific place — and maybe you're looking for a real adventure, where you can freely explore an entire region by bike. Well, there's still a way to both avoid camping and embrace the outdoors: credit card touring.
There are a few different variations and names for it — credit card bike touring, bikepacking, and supported touring, to name a few. But essentially, they all refer to a multi-day bike trip where you take only the bare necessities (clothing, toiletries, tools) and use plastic to pay for your food and accommodations. In this way, you don't need to carry such a heavy load, and you can enjoy city comforts and a proper sleep after a long day's ride. This doesn't mean that you don't take any gear with you — you still need to prepare for all eventualities, especially if you are traveling solo. So a bike repair kit, proper rain protection, safety gear like a helmet and lights, snacks, water, and more are going to be required. But this might just be your new favorite way to travel if you want to go exploring without ever seeing the inside of a smelly tent.
The pros and cons of credit card touring
Before hitting the road, though, it's integral to consider the advantages and disadvantages. Credit card touring can be suitable for less experienced cyclists, as it takes some stress out of the equation. That being said, if you're a bike-touring newbie, it's equally important to choose a route that's suited to your level. This scenic, beginner-friendly route between Switzerland and the Netherlands is great if you're looking for an easy option, as is this mellow "Dolce Tempo" bike trip through Europe. Additionally, solo bike touring can get lonely. Depending on where you are, you might have little to no meaningful human interactions. Eating at restaurants and staying at lodges can provide you with that connection — particularly places like hostels, which have built-in social activities and cater to travelers looking to meet others. And if you're biking in a foreign country, local inns and restaurants are excellent places to learn more about the region's culture and cuisine.
There are some cons to this kind of touring, though: It's certainly more expensive than camping and cooking for yourself. And you'll likely have to book some of your accommodations in advance, which cuts down on flexibility. Maybe you overestimated the number of miles you could ride that day, or you're injured — you'll still have to find a way to get to your hotel if you don't want to lose out on money, as most places require advance notice for cancellation. Alternatively, you might realize that you have the energy to press on for longer, but can't because you've already locked in your guesthouse. The decision to go the self-supported route or the plastic-packing one is yours. However, just make sure that you choose a cycling trip that works best for your experience level, needs, and goals.