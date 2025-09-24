Hate Camping But Love The Outdoors? Credit Card Touring Might Be Your New Favorite Way To Travel

If you're a city dweller, living or working in a concrete jungle, you probably crave those quiet escapes into nature on hiking or biking trips. But although you may love the great outdoors, perhaps you're not particularly fond of camping. Why would you want to sleep on a rock-hard floor, waking up in terror from sounds that you can't be entirely sure aren't from a carnivorous predator? Of course, there's always glamping, which has become more impressive than ever before. You can even wake up among California Redwoods at this luxurious spot featuring propane-fueled fire pits, a cocktail bar, and modern amenities. But with glamping, you're still confined to one specific place — and maybe you're looking for a real adventure, where you can freely explore an entire region by bike. Well, there's still a way to both avoid camping and embrace the outdoors: credit card touring.

There are a few different variations and names for it — credit card bike touring, bikepacking, and supported touring, to name a few. But essentially, they all refer to a multi-day bike trip where you take only the bare necessities (clothing, toiletries, tools) and use plastic to pay for your food and accommodations. In this way, you don't need to carry such a heavy load, and you can enjoy city comforts and a proper sleep after a long day's ride. This doesn't mean that you don't take any gear with you — you still need to prepare for all eventualities, especially if you are traveling solo. So a bike repair kit, proper rain protection, safety gear like a helmet and lights, snacks, water, and more are going to be required. But this might just be your new favorite way to travel if you want to go exploring without ever seeing the inside of a smelly tent.