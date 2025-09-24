This Classic California Beach Stuns With White Sand And Luxe Spanish-Style Homes Near Channel Islands

There's a glamorous history behind Silver Strand Beach. Its scenic sand dunes served as open-air sets for silent films in the early 20th century, including "Cleopatra" (1917) and "The Sheik" (1921). For a time, the Oxnard area went by a cinematic moniker, "Hollywood-by-the-Sea," and the Silver Strand tract, its name a reference to the silver screen, was founded in 1925. Long gone are the days when movie stars filmed on the sand, but the name remains.

Today, Silver Strand Beach is best known for a few features, including a popular surf break and lessons at Silver Strand Surf School, its resident sea lions, and a shipwreck offshore. La Jenelle was a luxury ocean liner constructed in the 1930s, employed in World War II, and then operated by a cruise line. By 1970, the ship was up for sale once more and sitting idle. The owners anchored La Jenelle off Silver Strand Beach when a storm blew through, capsizing the boat. Portions of La Jenelle are still visible from the beach, where lifeguards patrol between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

If you love the landscapes around Silver Strand, you might want to visit a nearby destination for even more natural beauty. Plan a trip to the Channel Islands National Park, a beautiful national park also known as America's Galapagos Islands, located about 25 miles off the coast of southern California. Ferries run to the Channel Islands from Ventura Harbor, about 8 miles south of the Strand.