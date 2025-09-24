This Classic California Beach Stuns With White Sand And Luxe Spanish-Style Homes Near Channel Islands
When the sun's out, Southern California's beaches are almost always busy. Huntington Beach, also known as "Surf City, USA," sees more than 12 million visitors each year, while Santa Monica and Newport Beach each host upwards of 8 million. But there are still a few relatively undiscovered spots along the coast, including Silver Strand Beach in Ventura County. Located near the overlooked coastal city of Oxnard, between the U.S. Naval Base in Port Hueneme and the Channel Islands Harbor, it's slightly removed from the Highway 101 corridor that runs north to Santa Barbara and south to Los Angeles. At Silver Strand you'll find a laid-back, less touristy atmosphere just far enough off the beaten path to offer a perfect destination to enjoy a less-crowded beach vacation on a budget.
Residents don't mind if "the Strand" stays a secret, and who can blame them? With a mile-long white-sand beach, a great surf break, independently run restaurants and shops, and Spanish-style architecture just a stone's throw from the shore, it's a hidden gem with classic California charm.
Classic California history on the Silver Strand
There's a glamorous history behind Silver Strand Beach. Its scenic sand dunes served as open-air sets for silent films in the early 20th century, including "Cleopatra" (1917) and "The Sheik" (1921). For a time, the Oxnard area went by a cinematic moniker, "Hollywood-by-the-Sea," and the Silver Strand tract, its name a reference to the silver screen, was founded in 1925. Long gone are the days when movie stars filmed on the sand, but the name remains.
Today, Silver Strand Beach is best known for a few features, including a popular surf break and lessons at Silver Strand Surf School, its resident sea lions, and a shipwreck offshore. La Jenelle was a luxury ocean liner constructed in the 1930s, employed in World War II, and then operated by a cruise line. By 1970, the ship was up for sale once more and sitting idle. The owners anchored La Jenelle off Silver Strand Beach when a storm blew through, capsizing the boat. Portions of La Jenelle are still visible from the beach, where lifeguards patrol between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
If you love the landscapes around Silver Strand, you might want to visit a nearby destination for even more natural beauty. Plan a trip to the Channel Islands National Park, a beautiful national park also known as America's Galapagos Islands, located about 25 miles off the coast of southern California. Ferries run to the Channel Islands from Ventura Harbor, about 8 miles south of the Strand.
Plan a trip to the Strand and its Spanish-style town
Take a break from the sun in the Strand's residential neighborhood, characterized by tall palm trees and elegant Spanish-style architecture. Grab a breakfast sandwich at the Strandwich, a long-running local institution that opens daily at 7 a.m., or at the popular La Jenelle Natural Cafe around the corner. One block closer to the Channel Island Harbor is The Strand Bar & Grill, which serves casual comfort food and cocktails in the evening.
In keeping with the low-key vibes, there aren't any hotels in the neighborhood, though you'll find a couple of vacation rentals. You can still find hotel rooms near Silver Strand Beach, however. The closest options are the Hampton Inn Channel Islands Harbor, about six minutes away by car, and the Holiday Inn Express Port Hueneme by IHG, around a 15-minute drive away from the Strand. While in town, you won't need a car. Getting around by bicycle is a good option. Rental bikes are available at Wheel Fun Rentals in the nearby Channel Islands Harbor.
The closest major airport is Santa Barbara Airport, about a 50-minute drive from the Strand. It's possible to make the same trip on public transportation, though you'll have to change buses multiple times; budget four hours for the journey. Whether you're headed north or south, consider exploring California's striking coast on a beach- and city-filled road trip.