California's Byway 'With Lake Tahoe And Yosemite National Park As Its Neighbors' Shows Sequoias And Alpine Lakes

There are quite a few ways to travel through California's mighty and majestic Sierra Nevada by car. Many of them are downright gorgeous routes that'll have you gasping as twisted granite mountains and sweeps of evergreen forests emerge around every bend. One of the best routes is the snaking California State Route 4, better known as the Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway, which the National Scenic Byway Foundation boasts has "Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park as its neighbors."

Curving, bending, peaking, and troughing its way through the mountains for 61 miles, the byway links up the small town of Arnold in the west with Markleeville in the east. It's largely along California State Route 4 but also includes a short northbound section of State Route 89 to boot. And — here's the kicker — it's jaw-droppingly beautiful the whole way along. You can see everything from glimmering alpine waters to soaring highland passes, snow-doused ski fields to reserves of mighty Cali redwoods along this route.

You can drive Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway in either direction. Starting in the west means coming up from the enchanting Gold Country, where you could easily connect with the scenic Sierra backcountry and historic towns of Highway 49 to make this an even longer road trip. On its eastern side, the byway comes tantalizingly close to the gleaming waters of Lake Tahoe — it's under 40 minutes' drive to the sun-warmed rocks and secret trails of South Lake from the byway. It should also be easy to access the drive from major airports in Sacramento (around two hours to the west) or Reno (about an hour to the north).