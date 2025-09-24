Washington's Showiest Fall Color Display Is Along This Car-Free Bikeable Seattle Rail Trail

After the decline of America's extensive railway network that was built in the 19th and early 20th centuries, a movement to preserve these historic routes and repurpose them as multi-use paths produced such iconic trails as the 2,000-mile Great American Rail Trail for walkers and cyclists to enjoy. The best rail trails in North America offer a mix of scenery, accessibility, and history, tracing the tracks of old trains along rolling hillsides and truss bridges. The Burke-Gilman Trail in Washington has everything you could want from a rail trail, starting from the incredible seascapes of the Puget Sound and traversing a blend of cityscape and quiet forest. Plus, the trail's native canopy of bigleaf maple and red alder trees makes it one of the state's best leaf-peeping excursions come autumn.

Where the paved cycling and walking path of the Burke-Gilman Trail runs now was once the route of the Seattle, Lake Shore, and Eastern Railway, built in 1885. The rail was active until 1971, and it was converted into a trail a few years later, in 1978. It was, in fact, among the earliest established rail trails, setting a standard for how these unique recreational paths could benefit local communities and visitors: spacious and paved pathways, easy connections through key destinations, and a preservation of its scenery, both in the city and nature. The Burke-Gilman Trail is generally flat, making it welcoming for runners, walkers, cyclists, and skaters, as well as wheelchair users.

The trail has dozens of access points, though its standard starting point is at the Golden Gardens Park entrance in Seattle. This end of the trail is just a 35-minute drive from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.