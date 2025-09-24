One Of Spain's Best Beach Towns Offers A Quieter Escape And A Nearby Wellness Retreat Just Outside Barcelona

Spain's affordability, fabulous food, and stunning beaches have caused a recent surge in tourism, notably in its most renowned destinations. Despite the country's efforts to fight rampant overtourism, the Mediterranean country still remains popular with travelers eager to enjoy the warm rays of sunshine. If, like many of us, you have visited Barcelona several times and wish to avoid the hubbub of the city, while still being respectful to the locals, consider venturing into calmer corners. Located about 12 miles from Barcelona — a city famous for an unfinished church that still took the crown for world's top attraction — El Masnou is a small beach town situated in Catalonia, sandwiched between Montgat and Premia de Mar. El Masnou offers a chance to discover a tranquil coastal town boasting sandy shores and a nearby wellness retreat.

El Masnou is considered one of Spain's best beach towns thanks to its proximity to the vibrant Barcelona, a welcoming-for-all-ages atmosphere, well-equipped beaches, and an easy public transport service. Beyond the summer fun, the town flaunts an eye-pleasing architecture, featuring Modernista pastel-colored houses, with both the Eulàlia Matas House and Cal Senyor being the most striking. The former is sustained by pillars and pilasters, characterized by a patio, wrought-iron terraces, ceramic flowers, and soft hues of yellow and green mint. The latter is a Modernista house set on a three-story building with a facade decorated in a red-and-white textured finish resembling bricks.

If you wish to visit the town and its shores, the best way is to fly into Barcelona. From there, you can either drive, take the train, or get on a bus, but the fastest and most hassle-free option is to drive.