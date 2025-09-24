One Of Spain's Best Beach Towns Offers A Quieter Escape And A Nearby Wellness Retreat Just Outside Barcelona
Spain's affordability, fabulous food, and stunning beaches have caused a recent surge in tourism, notably in its most renowned destinations. Despite the country's efforts to fight rampant overtourism, the Mediterranean country still remains popular with travelers eager to enjoy the warm rays of sunshine. If, like many of us, you have visited Barcelona several times and wish to avoid the hubbub of the city, while still being respectful to the locals, consider venturing into calmer corners. Located about 12 miles from Barcelona — a city famous for an unfinished church that still took the crown for world's top attraction — El Masnou is a small beach town situated in Catalonia, sandwiched between Montgat and Premia de Mar. El Masnou offers a chance to discover a tranquil coastal town boasting sandy shores and a nearby wellness retreat.
El Masnou is considered one of Spain's best beach towns thanks to its proximity to the vibrant Barcelona, a welcoming-for-all-ages atmosphere, well-equipped beaches, and an easy public transport service. Beyond the summer fun, the town flaunts an eye-pleasing architecture, featuring Modernista pastel-colored houses, with both the Eulàlia Matas House and Cal Senyor being the most striking. The former is sustained by pillars and pilasters, characterized by a patio, wrought-iron terraces, ceramic flowers, and soft hues of yellow and green mint. The latter is a Modernista house set on a three-story building with a facade decorated in a red-and-white textured finish resembling bricks.
If you wish to visit the town and its shores, the best way is to fly into Barcelona. From there, you can either drive, take the train, or get on a bus, but the fastest and most hassle-free option is to drive.
Soaking up the sun along El Masnou beaches
Platja del Masnou and Platja d'Ocata are the two main beaches in El Masnou situated along the Costa del Maresme. Platja del Masnou is located next to the marina and is famous among locals for being well-resourced and offering amenities like a car park and a children's playground. The sand is golden, stretches for more than 3,600 feet, and is surrounded by placid waters. Upon arrival, you can rent your chaise longue, relax, plunge into the water, or hone your surfing skills. It tends to be windy, but summer is hot and dry, while winter becomes milder and wetter. Lifeguards operate here from June to September. Platja d'Ocata is a lively public beach with volleyball and rugby matches and cultural events. The sand is fine and soft, and the beach has been awarded a Blue Flag, highlighting the cleanliness of the waters. On this beach, dogs are allowed in designated areas between June and September.
El Masnou coast is dotted with popular chiringuitos (small bars on a beach) serving Mediterranean cuisine, but you can also find restaurants around the marina, too. Port Masnou is recommended for visitors; it's considered one of the best-conserved harbors in Barcelona province, hosting a traditional fishing dock with 32 stands and a display of boats anchored around the port.
A corner of well-being in El Masnou
This may sound obvious, but freshwater surroundings have endless benefits for your health, so much so that science coined the term "Blue Health". And Mediterranean countries are an easy, secure choice to find blue health. But besides the clear, flowing waters, visitors can also indulge in a relaxing experience which, coupled with fresh air and warm sun, can boost their health a long way. Located only a 20-minute drive from El Masnou's coast, Mas Salagros is Spain's first 100% eco-resort. Set in a historic 15th-century farmhouse, the property provides guests with comfort and sustainability, with a touch of luxury. The resort has also obtained the Beyond Green Certification, proving its dedication and commitment to ethical tourism.
To reconnect with your body and nature, the hotel offers several activities. Try yoga classes, meditation, or barre pilates to stretch your muscles and relax your mind. For a more sensory experience, the property offers moonlight hiking, where the hotel's botanists guide you on a night walk to explore the forest with a different perspective and without flashlights. By day, you can tour the garden and discover the seasonal produce cultivated to prepare the dishes. You could also venture into the forest and get to know the plants and flowers that blanket the woodland, followed by a wine-tasting experience with locally crafted wines. To conclude the day, enjoy their spa treatments, which range from massages to soaking sessions in their outdoor ancient baths to contrast hydrotherapy.