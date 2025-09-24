Georgia's Renowned Natural Wonder Is A River Considered One Of The Best Hidden Gems Of The South

For frequent airline travelers, the odds are good that the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is a routine stop. This airport, located in Atlanta, is the busiest airport in the country, with over 50 million people passing through each year. What might surprise travelers who frequent this location is that just beyond America's busiest airport are serene trails, stunning falls, and one of the most diverse rivers in the South. The Flint River starts near Atlanta's airport and meanders south through Georgia's Piedmont and Coastal Plains regions before merging with the Chattahoochee River at Lake Seminole in North Florida. Not only does this river provide fresh water to the Atlanta and Piedmont areas, but it is also one of the most beautiful rivers for paddling and boating in the state.

The 344-mile Flint River extends about 220 miles through Georgia without impediment, making it one of only 40 rivers in the country to run longer than 200 miles without obstruction. In the 1970s, there were plans in place to construct a dam along the river at the Sprewell Bluff section of the river. This area along the river is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, variety of diverse plants, and river rapids along rocky slopes.

President Jimmy Carter used to explore the Flint River and grew to love the area. Before Carter became president, he was the governor of Georgia, and he personally protested against the construction of the dam. Thanks to his conservation efforts, the dam was never built, and paddlers can continue to enjoy this part of the river and the Sprewell Bluff Wildlife Management Area today.