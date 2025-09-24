Georgia's Renowned Natural Wonder Is A River Considered One Of The Best Hidden Gems Of The South
For frequent airline travelers, the odds are good that the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is a routine stop. This airport, located in Atlanta, is the busiest airport in the country, with over 50 million people passing through each year. What might surprise travelers who frequent this location is that just beyond America's busiest airport are serene trails, stunning falls, and one of the most diverse rivers in the South. The Flint River starts near Atlanta's airport and meanders south through Georgia's Piedmont and Coastal Plains regions before merging with the Chattahoochee River at Lake Seminole in North Florida. Not only does this river provide fresh water to the Atlanta and Piedmont areas, but it is also one of the most beautiful rivers for paddling and boating in the state.
The 344-mile Flint River extends about 220 miles through Georgia without impediment, making it one of only 40 rivers in the country to run longer than 200 miles without obstruction. In the 1970s, there were plans in place to construct a dam along the river at the Sprewell Bluff section of the river. This area along the river is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, variety of diverse plants, and river rapids along rocky slopes.
President Jimmy Carter used to explore the Flint River and grew to love the area. Before Carter became president, he was the governor of Georgia, and he personally protested against the construction of the dam. Thanks to his conservation efforts, the dam was never built, and paddlers can continue to enjoy this part of the river and the Sprewell Bluff Wildlife Management Area today.
Explore Georgia's beautiful Flint River from the Flint River Outdoor Center
Because the Flint River is so long, knowing where to start exploring the river is a crucial step. The Flint River Outdoor Center is one of the only outfitters located along the river, and they truly believe that the number one thing every southerner ought to do is have a wild Georgia river adventure. The center is an hour and a half drive south of Atlanta's airport and 8 miles southwest of Thomaston.
What makes this place worth visiting is its ideal location along the river, the staff's knowledge of the river's shifting water levels, and its convenient shuttle service. Visitors can select a half-day trip on the river, a whole day trip, or a two-day trip with an overnight stay at their campground. Their river routes pass through the Sprewell Bluff area and past the Goat Mountain area, with routes ranging from easy Class I floats to white-knuckling Class IV jaunts through river shoals.
After entering the river, all there is left to do is enjoy the ride and absorb the awe-inspiring natural beauty. The area has a convergence of plants from the Piedmont, the Coastal Plains, and the mountains. This assortment is very rare to see in one place. On the branches are exotic clumps of Spanish moss, a staple in moss-draped Georgia island towns with dreamy docks, oak canopies, and riverside cottages. The rarest sight to keep a lookout for during the river adventure is one of the rarest flowers in the region: the shoals spider lilies. They are at peak bloom in mid-May and have white blossoms with white, spiked petals that resemble spider legs. The plants and wildlife alone are worth the journey.