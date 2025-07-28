Just Beyond America's Busiest Airport, Serene Trails And Stunning Falls Hide Within Georgia's Incredible Park

Passing through the busiest airport in America and the world can sound like a chore. Whether it's waiting in line at security checkpoints or watching your devices burn through backup batteries while waiting to board, the airport experience is getting worse these days. Yet Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has become a popular East Coast destination in and of itself, with the adrenaline rush and low-humming anxiety of air travel wafting through the air. The prospect of a longer layover there can seem daunting. Fortunately, Cochran Mill Park offers an antidote. The Georgia park features serene trails and stunning falls, lying just 20 minutes southwest of the millions of passengers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport every month.

Not that it's all that bad in the airport itself. The James Beard-nominated eatery One Flew South offers airport sushi that won't upset your stomach. The art installations and rotating exhibits could, theoretically, keep you busy. Yet sometimes, one just wants a bit of fresh air. Cochran Mill Park's mix of waterfalls, botanical diversity, and hiking trails offers the perfect layover spot, decompression chamber after a canceled flight, or bookend for a long trip. If you're visiting Atlanta or just a native who hasn't gotten around, Cochran Mill Park should be on your itinerary.