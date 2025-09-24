California's Southernmost National Forest Is An Underrated Treasure With Peak Views And The Pacific Crest Trail

Even though the Cleveland National Forest spans 460,000 acres, it still feels like one of California's best-kept secrets. As California's southernmost national forest, running across Riverside, Orange County, and San Diego counties, Cleveland National Forest is an overlooked haven for hikers, campers, and adventurers of all types. It even intersects with part of the expansive Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, which leads all the way from Mexico to Canada. To properly explore such wonders within the national forest, such as the charming mountain vistas and rugged trails of Santiago Oaks Regional Park, consider camping. You'll find a number of campgrounds sprawled across the park, but Burnt Rancheria, located in the Laguna Mountain Recreation Area, is one of the most popular. At 6,000 feet above sea level, the campground is surrounded by forest and desert scenery and is equipped with restrooms and coin-operated showers. There's a nightly rate of $35 at the time of publication, with reservations open from April to October

If you'd rather forgo the camping and opt for a bit more luxury and rejuvenation alongside your hiking, Willows Hotel and Spa at Viejas is an excellent and well-rated choice, just 20 minutes outside of the forest. Plan your visit for fall, winter, or spring, as summer heat can make hiking riskier. And be sure to pack lots of water, as water in the park's springs and lakes isn't safe to drink.