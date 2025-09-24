California's Southernmost National Forest Is An Underrated Treasure With Peak Views And The Pacific Crest Trail
Even though the Cleveland National Forest spans 460,000 acres, it still feels like one of California's best-kept secrets. As California's southernmost national forest, running across Riverside, Orange County, and San Diego counties, Cleveland National Forest is an overlooked haven for hikers, campers, and adventurers of all types. It even intersects with part of the expansive Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, which leads all the way from Mexico to Canada. To properly explore such wonders within the national forest, such as the charming mountain vistas and rugged trails of Santiago Oaks Regional Park, consider camping. You'll find a number of campgrounds sprawled across the park, but Burnt Rancheria, located in the Laguna Mountain Recreation Area, is one of the most popular. At 6,000 feet above sea level, the campground is surrounded by forest and desert scenery and is equipped with restrooms and coin-operated showers. There's a nightly rate of $35 at the time of publication, with reservations open from April to October
If you'd rather forgo the camping and opt for a bit more luxury and rejuvenation alongside your hiking, Willows Hotel and Spa at Viejas is an excellent and well-rated choice, just 20 minutes outside of the forest. Plan your visit for fall, winter, or spring, as summer heat can make hiking riskier. And be sure to pack lots of water, as water in the park's springs and lakes isn't safe to drink.
Hiking in Cleveland National Forest
Encompassing three different mountain ranges — the Santa Ana, Palomar, and the Laguna (Cuyamaca) range — there are over 250 different hiking trails to choose from with varying levels of difficulty. As the traditional land of the Kumeyaay, Luiseño, Cahuilla, and Cupeño tribes, many of the trails you'll find today lead along the very same routes used for centuries. Black Star Canyon Trail is one of the most popular, with red cliffs and an elusive waterfall, and is rated first on the hiking platform AllTrails. The challenging, nearly 7-mile Orange County hike leads to Black Star Canyon Falls, so plan your visit during the winter or spring, or after a heavy rain, to ensure that you see a more impressive view.
As the gateway to the illustrious Pacific Crest Trail, 110 miles of hiking lead through the Cleveland National Forest. For a day-long hike with some of San Diego's most incredible views, explore the Storm Canyon Lookout to Kwaaymii Point trail. The 11-mile round-trip trail is considered easy to moderate, and leads to jaw-dropping mountain and desert scenery. Just be sure to look out for poison oak — you'll find it along most of the forest's trails. If you're looking to explore another one of California's national forests, Los Padres to the northwest is a picturesque hub for trails, swimming, and mountain views.