This Scenic Retreat In A Former Avocado Farm Offers The Most Luxurious Glamping In California
Look up the definition of "tranquility" in a dictionary and you'll find something like "lying in a yurt looking up at the stars, on a California avocado orchard in the rolling hills of northern San Diego." OK, that's not quite what the dictionary says — but it probably should be. At Splitrock Farm & Retreat, a 101-acre former avocado farm turned glamping haven and animal sanctuary, tranquility isn't just a word — it's a way of life. Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains just outside Fallbrook, California, Splitrock is about 62 miles north of San Diego — one of the best places to catch a sunset — and 14 miles from Temecula, a gorgeous wine-producing region similar to Tuscany. This unique retreat offers a mix of rustic camping, glamping, wellness and retreat opportunities, drum circles, yoga, and even hands-on farm-stay experiences, all designed to help visitors connect off-grid.
Splitrock was once a thriving avocado farm, producing over a million pounds of avocados per year. In 2017, after the old owners abandoned the farm, new owners moved in, whose long-term goals include swapping dead avocado trees and brush for organic and sustainable crops. Named one of 2023's best Hipcamps, Splitrock Farm & Retreat's property is loosely divided into six glamping sites and several group camping/rustic tent sites placed throughout stands of oaks and old avocado trees amidst rocky shrubland, with plenty of space for kids and families. On clear days, you can see the Pacific Ocean.
Nearby, the Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve has 18 picturesque miles of trails perfect for hiking and horses plus a secret swimming hole, and the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Preserve offers even more opportunities for hiking and nature immersion. Another local wonder is the Ross Lake Lavender Farm, which is open to visitors in late spring during the lavender bloom.
Geodomes and free-range animals are all part of the experience
One of Splitrock's group sites is Baby Oaks Oasis, nestled among granite boulders and scrubby trees. With a central geodome offering a panoramic bay window and overhead skylight, the dome is ideal for shaded naps, meditation, or stargazing. It accommodates up to 32 cots and is customizable upon request, making it a flexible space for small groups, events, wellness events, and even ceremonies. Guests can also opt for a full outdoor kitchen setup — including propane, prep tables, sinks, and cookware — or optional catering if you don't want to cook for a crowd. Other individual glamping sites include geodomes with cute names like The Portal and Crown View, and there is even a repurposed VW bus.
Not only is there plenty of wildlife near Splitrock Farm, but there are also free-range animals like goats, dogs, llamas, and pigs roaming around, plus a pen for nursing goats. While your dogs are allowed here, too, they must be leashed at all times, as they will be sharing the space with these other animals. Campsite amenities include showers, potable water, flush toilets, and even a small camp store with essentials (like s'more supplies). The domes are solar-powered, and the farm is off-grid — there are no electric outlets.
Splitrock is about an hour from San Diego and about 2.5 hours (100 or so miles) south of Los Angeles, making it an easy weekend getaway. From L.A. you can take the somewhat scenic route south via I-5, passing the weird roadside landmark, the San Onofre Nuclear Generation Station, and stopping in San Clemente — the "Spanish village by the sea" — for some coastal vibes or beach camping. The more direct route, however, would be to take the I-15 freeway south, past Lake Elsinore.