This Scenic Retreat In A Former Avocado Farm Offers The Most Luxurious Glamping In California

Look up the definition of "tranquility" in a dictionary and you'll find something like "lying in a yurt looking up at the stars, on a California avocado orchard in the rolling hills of northern San Diego." OK, that's not quite what the dictionary says — but it probably should be. At Splitrock Farm & Retreat, a 101-acre former avocado farm turned glamping haven and animal sanctuary, tranquility isn't just a word — it's a way of life. Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains just outside Fallbrook, California, Splitrock is about 62 miles north of San Diego — one of the best places to catch a sunset — and 14 miles from Temecula, a gorgeous wine-producing region similar to Tuscany. This unique retreat offers a mix of rustic camping, glamping, wellness and retreat opportunities, drum circles, yoga, and even hands-on farm-stay experiences, all designed to help visitors connect off-grid.

Splitrock was once a thriving avocado farm, producing over a million pounds of avocados per year. In 2017, after the old owners abandoned the farm, new owners moved in, whose long-term goals include swapping dead avocado trees and brush for organic and sustainable crops. Named one of 2023's best Hipcamps, Splitrock Farm & Retreat's property is loosely divided into six glamping sites and several group camping/rustic tent sites placed throughout stands of oaks and old avocado trees amidst rocky shrubland, with plenty of space for kids and families. On clear days, you can see the Pacific Ocean.

Nearby, the Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve has 18 picturesque miles of trails perfect for hiking and horses plus a secret swimming hole, and the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Preserve offers even more opportunities for hiking and nature immersion. Another local wonder is the Ross Lake Lavender Farm, which is open to visitors in late spring during the lavender bloom.