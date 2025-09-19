The Invasive Species Spreading Across California That Could Ruin Tourists' Lake Vacations

Travelers hoping for a relaxing lake vacation likely already know about invasive zebra mussels and quagga mussels that have overrun many popular lakeside destinations. Lake Superior's uncrowded sandy beaches could become even less crowded if the mussels filter plankton out of the water, potentially leading to algae blooms overtaking the surface. Unfortunately, California faces a similar threat from another invasive species: Golden mussels. The mollusks have been detected in the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta, and they have already spread to two Southern California lakes near Los Angeles: Silverwood Lake and Pyramid Lake. The likelihood of the mussels spreading from Silverwood Lake to connected Lake Perris is high, and the spread will not stop there.

Golden mussels are a type of freshwater mollusk indigenous to Asia. The reason these mussels are so dangerous is because of how rapidly they spread. Their small size allows them to clog water pipes and boat engines, which are incredibly costly to repair. Even worse, once the mussels attach themselves to a rock or the underside of a boat, they are almost impossible to pry off. Because the mussels are filter feeders, they accumulate nutrients that help algae grow in large blooms. These blooms are not safe for swimmers, boaters, or water supplies. Because the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is a major supplier of fresh water to California, the mussels threaten to jeopardize the supply for nearly two-thirds of the state's population.