Virginia's Most Renowned Fall Views Are On A 4-Hour Train Trip Open For A Limited Time Annually

Departing at 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Victoria Station in Goshen, a tiny town about 70 miles north of Roanoke, Virginia's "Star City of the South," the round-trip journey will operate from Friday through Sunday from September 26 to October 26. Passing through the magnificent George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, the ride covers approximately 50 miles of railroad, lasting 3.5 to four hours per trip. Along the way, expect to see fall at its finest, with a tapestry of brightly colored leaves decorating the trees before they descend to the forest floor. Reversing its course in Staunton, a charming Virginia city full of artistic energy and unmatched local character, the mighty train will showcase its illustrious horsepower, chugging along at speeds reaching up to 40 mph.

When booking your ticket, you have several options. A Standard Coach ticket costs $128, with a four-person seating pod that showcases magnificent vistas of the Shenandoah Valley. If you'd like to spread out a little, you can book a Table Class booth ticket starting at $181, which offers a private table and booth accommodations. For those who want a more luxurious experience, upgrade to the Upper Dome level for $318, where you'll have an elevated viewpoint of the fall foliage in all its glory. Whichever ticket you choose, you'll be granted complimentary refreshments on your journey, and you'll get your fill of breathtaking scenery.