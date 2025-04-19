A Charming Virginia City Full Of Artistic Energy And Unmatched Local Character Is A Hidden Historic Gem
Staunton, Virginia (pronounced STAN-ten by locals) is a charming city with a reputation for quirkiness, with its historic buildings offering a perfect backdrop for the residents' fun and artistic spirit. Though boasting a population of just 25,000 residents, Staunton boasts a great range of artsy businesses and historic attractions that make it an ideal spot for a getaway from the big city (FYI, here are the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation).
Its walkable downtown area is famously picturesque, with dozens of boutiques and storefronts housed in handsome Victorian buildings. Among them is Made, a mom & pop store specializing in gifts and books made by local artisans that also sells vintage American clothes. The CoArt Gallery features the work of over 40 local artists and truly highlights Staunton's artistic spirit. Another must-visit is The Split Banana Co., a much-loved gelato store that is considered a Staunton institution.
If you're a fantasy fan, September is the ideal time to visit, as that's when Staunton hosts the Queen City Mischief & Magic festival and downtown is filled with businesses and hobbyists celebrating magic in all its forms with a packed events calendar. The city is also home to the Staunton Shenanigans Scavenger Hunt, a unique way to get to know the place.
Staunton's historic attractions
Staunton, Virginia is the birthplace of 27th president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, whose service to the country is memorialized today by the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum, one of the city's most famous historical attractions. As well as learning about Wilson, you can take a look at his Pierce-Arrow limousine, enjoy the library gardens, and visit exhibits on subjects related to Wilson's time in office, such as World War I trench warfare.
There are many other museums to visit during your time in Staunton, including the Camera Heritage Museum, the largest camera museum in the United States which houses over 7,000 models and is highly rated by travelers. For a deeper understanding of the area's role during the dawning of the United States, check out the Frontier Culture Museum, a huge open-air attraction with authentic period houses, tools, and wagons that are used to demonstrate what life was like for the early settlers.
If you want to catch a show, be sure to check out the American Shakespeare Center, a faithful recreation of William Shakespeare's Globe Theater. As well as Shakespeare plays, the center also stages other popular classics, such as a stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel "Little Women." Like other Virginia towns such as "Trail Town USA" Damascus, most of downtown Staunton is walkable, but some attractions are farther afield.
Visiting Staunton, VA
Staunton, Virginia is just over 150 miles away from Washington D.C. traveling down the I-66 W and the I-81 S, a drive of around two and a half hours. There are also trains from Washington Union Station; these take just under four hours, and buses take six hours. Nearby Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) receives daily commercial flights from cities around the country, including New York.
Staunton is home to several hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, and inns that will suit any budget. One of the most stunning is the Blackburn Inn, a 49-room boutique hotel in the former Western State Hospital, the building of which dates back to 1825. For a cozy stay, you could book the Storefront, a cute downtown establishment in the middle of the action that bills itself as "a very small hotel."
Looking for other charming destinations nearby? One of Virginia's cutest towns is this underrated charmer right in the Blue Ridge Mountains.