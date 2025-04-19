Staunton, Virginia (pronounced STAN-ten by locals) is a charming city with a reputation for quirkiness, with its historic buildings offering a perfect backdrop for the residents' fun and artistic spirit. Though boasting a population of just 25,000 residents, Staunton boasts a great range of artsy businesses and historic attractions that make it an ideal spot for a getaway from the big city (FYI, here are the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation).

Its walkable downtown area is famously picturesque, with dozens of boutiques and storefronts housed in handsome Victorian buildings. Among them is Made, a mom & pop store specializing in gifts and books made by local artisans that also sells vintage American clothes. The CoArt Gallery features the work of over 40 local artists and truly highlights Staunton's artistic spirit. Another must-visit is The Split Banana Co., a much-loved gelato store that is considered a Staunton institution.

If you're a fantasy fan, September is the ideal time to visit, as that's when Staunton hosts the Queen City Mischief & Magic festival and downtown is filled with businesses and hobbyists celebrating magic in all its forms with a packed events calendar. The city is also home to the Staunton Shenanigans Scavenger Hunt, a unique way to get to know the place.