Virginia's 'Star City Of The South' Is A Popular Hub For Craft Brews, Local Art, And Mountain Trails

Roanoke, Virginia, got its nickname of "Star City of the South" from the 88.5-foot illuminated star that was first erected in November 1949. The Roanoke Star resides on Mill Mountain and was intended to serve only as a seasonal Christmas decoration, yet has become so popular that it is now a permanent fixture, with its lights changing colors to celebrate different holidays and important events. It's a fascinating bit of trivia, but Roanoke has far more to offer than just quirky local history. It's a city that takes its beer seriously, is incredibly friendly to artists, and offers numerous mountain trails for those who love being outdoors.

If you're traveling to Roanoke from another state on the East Coast, you may be able to catch a flight directly to the city at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. However, if you're traveling from further abroad, it's best to arrive via Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is just under three hours away by car. Midsummer can get quite hot and humid in Roanoke, so it's recommended that you visit in early or late summer, especially if you plan to be outside a lot. There are quite a few lodging options in the city, including The West End Flats, Hampton Inn & Suites Roanoke-Downtown, and the Roanoke Boutique Hotel.

If you love a good brew, then Roanoke is for you, as this city is packed with breweries and pubs, each of which serves up its unique selection of craft beer. You can't go wrong with a visit to Olde Salem Brewing Company, Three Notch'd Brewing Co., Big Lick Brewing Company, and Golden Cactus Brewing. Of course, if you want even more top-tier beer in the state, Virginia's "Rising Star" is an underrated town near D.C., brimming with bold brews and art galleries.