Virginia's 'Star City Of The South' Is A Popular Hub For Craft Brews, Local Art, And Mountain Trails
Roanoke, Virginia, got its nickname of "Star City of the South" from the 88.5-foot illuminated star that was first erected in November 1949. The Roanoke Star resides on Mill Mountain and was intended to serve only as a seasonal Christmas decoration, yet has become so popular that it is now a permanent fixture, with its lights changing colors to celebrate different holidays and important events. It's a fascinating bit of trivia, but Roanoke has far more to offer than just quirky local history. It's a city that takes its beer seriously, is incredibly friendly to artists, and offers numerous mountain trails for those who love being outdoors.
If you're traveling to Roanoke from another state on the East Coast, you may be able to catch a flight directly to the city at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. However, if you're traveling from further abroad, it's best to arrive via Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is just under three hours away by car. Midsummer can get quite hot and humid in Roanoke, so it's recommended that you visit in early or late summer, especially if you plan to be outside a lot. There are quite a few lodging options in the city, including The West End Flats, Hampton Inn & Suites Roanoke-Downtown, and the Roanoke Boutique Hotel.
If you love a good brew, then Roanoke is for you, as this city is packed with breweries and pubs, each of which serves up its unique selection of craft beer. You can't go wrong with a visit to Olde Salem Brewing Company, Three Notch'd Brewing Co., Big Lick Brewing Company, and Golden Cactus Brewing. Of course, if you want even more top-tier beer in the state, Virginia's "Rising Star" is an underrated town near D.C., brimming with bold brews and art galleries.
Roanoke's local art scene
Roanoke is quite the champion of the arts, and this can even be seen in the city's streets. The City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Arts Commission have teamed up to establish the Elmwood Park Art Walk, an initiative that features various sculptures displayed in public, with new pieces and themes rotating every couple of years. Of course, there are quite a few art galleries, studios, and museums in Roanoke, as well. Art On 1st is a gallery that not only hosts multiple exhibitions, but also gives local artists the support they need by offering workshops in multiple mediums and serving as a venue where up-and-coming artists can have their works shown and sold. Alexander/Heath Contemporary is an art gallery that primarily features solo artist shows, with an emphasis on modern artists who push their respective forms into new places. The building that the Taubman Museum of Art is housed in is a striking work of art in and of itself, and if you walk inside, you'll enter a massive space filled with works from today's most distinguished artists, as well as a permanent collection of pieces from beloved icons of the past.
If you're in the market for a unique piece of art, there are several places in Roanoke where you can find something to boost the aesthetic of your home. The Little Gallery sells a wide variety of paintings, photography, and sculptures, many of which would make a fine addition to any residential or business space. And the Slap Shop is where you can peruse their inventory of pottery, mugs, vases, planters, and jewelry, and even order custom pieces. And while you're in Virginia, visit the "Ham Capital of the World," an artsy town on the coast with an award-winning farmers market.
Roanoke's mountain trails
As fun and cosmopolitan as Roanoke is, just outside of the city is an abundance of adventures waiting to be embarked on by those who love the great outdoors. Because of the many majestic mountains surrounding Roanoke, you can expect tons of trails that offer breathtaking views of the area. One such trail is the Chestnut Ridge Trail, which loops around 5.4 miles and can suit hikers of all experiences. Each season brings with it a new set of flora and fauna that come alive during that specific time of the year, and there's no shortage of stunning natural landmarks to marvel at. While the trail is considered only moderately difficult, some visitors have noted that parts of it can get a bit rocky and overgrown at times, so be prepared for a bit of roughness.
No hiker should leave Roanoke without visiting Mill Mountain Park, as that's where the iconic Roanoke Star resides. In addition to that, the park is another location where one can take in stunning vistas of the city via its two mountain overlooks, along with 10 miles of trails spread across its 568 acres. If you drive up to the Roanoke River Overlook, you can take the 0.35-mile Roanoke River Trail, which leads to various other trails that offer picturesque views of the river. For more challenging hikes, Carvins Cove Natural Reserve is the place for you. Many of its 60 miles worth of trails are steeper than those previously listed here, so you're guaranteed a better workout. But Roanoke isn't the only city in the state that delivers urban fun and outdoor excursions — nestled in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains is an artsy haven for beer lovers, foodies, and explorers.