Las Vegas Tourists Can Look Forward To A Massive First-Ever Citywide Sale Arriving Next Week
Bright lights, big city, big sale. A neon-lit playground of casinos, resorts, and extravagant shows, Las Vegas, the world-renowned tourist city with a little bit of everything, is the most fun city in America. That fun usually comes at a high price. However, if you want to save a ton on your Sin City plans, now is your chance.
From Monday, September 22, at 6 a.m. PDT through Friday, September 26, at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Las Vegas is holding its first-ever city-wide sale with discounts galore. Announced by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale" will offer fabulous deals on hotels, experiences, restaurants, live shows, and more. Even though Vegas is America's top summer destination, tourism tends to fall flat in the fall. The hope is that the sale will entice more travelers to visit during the off-season, boosting tourism and sales. If you've been dreaming of a Vegas vacation but have been hesitant to take a gamble on its high prices, now is the time to go all in.
Planning your fabulous 5-day Vegas vacation
In Vegas, sometimes the dealer takes all. During the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale,"however, the deals take over the entire city. Starting on Monday, September 22, you can head to the Visit Las Vegas website to choose from the list of discounted hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Discount details won't be unveiled until then, but as you wait for the ticking of the online countdown clock to wind down, you can start planning your trip.
September is considered a "shoulder season" between peak travel times like summer and the holidays, so you can expect airfare prices to drop somewhat. When booking your flight, set your destination to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), which is situated about 2 miles from the dazzling Las Vegas Strip.
Before the big sale, you can explore other Vegas deals on their website, which include up to 50% off thrilling attractions, upscale restaurants, and stage shows. However, if you're looking for the cheapest way to enjoy your Vegas vacation, plan your trip during the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale."