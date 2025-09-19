Las Vegas Tourists Can Look Forward To A Massive First-Ever Citywide Sale Arriving Next Week

Bright lights, big city, big sale. A neon-lit playground of casinos, resorts, and extravagant shows, Las Vegas, the world-renowned tourist city with a little bit of everything, is the most fun city in America. That fun usually comes at a high price. However, if you want to save a ton on your Sin City plans, now is your chance.

From Monday, September 22, at 6 a.m. PDT through Friday, September 26, at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Las Vegas is holding its first-ever city-wide sale with discounts galore. Announced by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale" will offer fabulous deals on hotels, experiences, restaurants, live shows, and more. Even though Vegas is America's top summer destination, tourism tends to fall flat in the fall. The hope is that the sale will entice more travelers to visit during the off-season, boosting tourism and sales. If you've been dreaming of a Vegas vacation but have been hesitant to take a gamble on its high prices, now is the time to go all in.